LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle Wednesday night.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the collision happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 21 and Old Wire Road.

Officials say the motorcyclist collided with the pickup truck as the truck attempted to turn onto Highway 21 from Old Wire Road.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene from their injuries. Both a driver and passenger in the truck were wearing seatbelts.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.