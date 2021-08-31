Benjamin Eugene Dagley is accused of running up to MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during live coverage of Hurricane Ida and heckling the crew.

GULFPORT, Miss — A Northeast Ohio man has active warrants out for his arrest after accosting an MSNBC reporter Monday morning in Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, can be seen running up to MSNBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster during recent live coverage of Hurricane Ida and heckling both Brewster and his crew.

MSNBC video shows a man pulling up to the scene in a white pickup truck and running up to Brewster and his crew. The MSNBC reporter then turns from the man and continues to cover the story until Dagley enters the frame and approaches him.

According to Gulfport officials, Dagley was identified with help from the public and has been charged with two counts of Simple Assault, one count of Disturbance of the Peace, and one count of Violation of Emergency Curfew.

Police believe Dagley is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is believed to be traveling in a white Ford F150 with Ohio license plate "PJR1745."

Additionally, a press release from Gulfport police says that Dagley is currently under probation in Cuyahoga County and that he broke the conditions of his probation by traveling.

Anyone with information on Dagley's whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Brewster responded after the incident, thanking fans for their messages and writing "Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good."

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021