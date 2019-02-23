COLUMBIA, S.C. — A car chase that began at a bank in Florence county ended in Sumter county.

Lake City police chief Kip Coker said that his officers were responding to a call about men in a car brandishing a gun. When his officers went to talk to the suspects in the parking lot of the TD Bank they took off.

The chase went through Kingstree, Williamsburg county, Clarendon county and ended up on Plowden road in Sumter counter, when the chief said the car hit a ditch and crashed. Deputies with each of these counties, the Kingstree Police department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were all involved in the chase.

"The one good outcome of this," said Chief Coker, "was that no one was hurt."

Three adults and a 16-year-old juvenile were in the car.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He was transported to Florence Detention center and is currently awaiting bond. Chief Coker said that more charges may be coming as they investigate the case further.