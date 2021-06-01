President Trump vows 'never to concede' in speech at election protests

Multiple people were arrested on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's rallies, police say.

WASHINGTON — Thousands packed D.C. streets from the Ellipse to the Washington Monument to participate in election protests in support of President Trump, and listen to a speech from the president himself. Trump's remarks come just hours before Congress will convene at the Capitol to certify the results of the Electoral College, to formally affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The president vowed that he "will never concede" and continued his unfounded claims of election fraud. He urged Vice President Mike Pence to block certification of Biden’s win. As the Verify team has previously reported, Pence does not have this power.

“Our country has had enough,” Trump said. “We won’t take it anymore.”

Fact check: President Trump has called on VP Mike Pence to "do the right thing" and 'decertify' the upcoming Electoral College vote. His role doesn't unilateraly have that power. Here's how the process works and what the VP can, and cannot do.https://t.co/5zRYPIsJzx — WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 6, 2021

Starting around 5 a.m., D.C. Police blocked off roads downtown around Freedom Plaza, heading towards the White House, and nearby streets in all directions. Shortly after the president's speech ended, police activity around the Capitol began to pick up, as Trump supporters were reported to be on the move.

Ahead of Wednesday's main event, smaller pro-Trump rallies began Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, DC Police had made 12 arrests connected to the protests. Some of the arrests involved multiple charges, including:

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Possession of an unregistered ammunition

Carrying a pistol without a license

Carrying a rifle or a shotgun outside home or business

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm

Possession of fireworks.

Simple assault

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Assault on a police officer

Crossing police line

No permit

Destruction of property less than $1,000

U.S. Park Police also made an arrest, but has not released yet why its department made the arrest.

Videos on social media Tuesday showed protesters clashing with DC Police and pepper spray did appear to be deployed in two videos taken by Brendan Gutenschwager. The use of pepper spray has not been confirmed by WUSA9.

Pro-Trump rallies for unconfirmed election fraud claims have brought violence to Washington since the end of the 2020 Election that showed President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

Clashes between opposing protesting groups have also been seen in prior gatherings, but multiple D.C. officials have warned counter-protesters to stay away from downtown to minimize any conflicts.

From the Secret Service to Capitol Police, the activity around the Capitol is picking up. Trump supporters are on the move. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/YET0nCoy4z — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) January 6, 2021

Here is a look at what we are seeing downtown, ahead of the scheduled rally outside the White House... @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RsD45kLTK5 — Nicole D'Antonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) January 6, 2021

"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a Tweet on Sunday.

A variety of hotels and restaurants closed in downtown DC ahead of the protests, while others boarded up doors and windows.