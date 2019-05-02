PHOENIX — A man has died days after he was shocked by a stun gun during an altercation with police.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed the man's death on Sunday, Feb. 10. The department identified the man as 40-year-old Casey Wells.

On Monday, Feb. 4, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of indecent exposure near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

According to police, officers found Wells with no clothes on acting erratically in the street. When officers arrived, Wells assaulted an officer, police said.

An officer then deployed his taser and Wells was taken into custody, police said. He was taken to a hospital by the fire department in extremely critical condition, officials said.

Police said Sunday that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.