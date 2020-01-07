Nashville DA won't prosecute individuals for possession of small amounts of marijuana

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement he supported the DA's decision.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville District Attorney’s office will no longer prosecute individuals for possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana, District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced on Wednesday.

“Marijuana charges do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety,” Funk said in a news release.

“I support the DA’s decision to stop prosecuting minor marijuana offenses in Davidson County,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. “We need to continue working to ensure that people have access to drug treatment and that we are doing everything we can to keep nonviolent young people out of the criminal justice system.”

Funk’s full release:

Effective today, the Nashville District Attorney’s office will no longer prosecute individuals for possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana. Marijuana charges do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety.

For individuals, this policy will eliminate the negative effects of a criminal charge which include potential jail time and collateral consequences on employment and housing.

For the justice system, elimination of minor marijuana charges will decrease costs as jail housing expenses for these cases will now be totally eliminated. Similarly, courts and the clerk’s office will see savings from docketing fewer cases.

Finally, and of great importance, demographic statistics indicate that these charges impact minorities in a disproportionate manner. This policy will eliminate this area of disproportionality in the justice system.