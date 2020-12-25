Police: Downtown Nashville explosion 'intentional act'; about 20 buildings suffer glass damage

Nashville Fire responded to the blast linked to a vehicle on Second Avenue North early Friday. The site is in the city's entertainment district.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police now report an explosion in the midst of downtown Nashville's entertainment district Christmas morning was "an intentional act."

Mayor John Cooper estimated about 20 buildings in the area had suffered glass damage.

The blast shook buildings and blew out windows about 6:30 a.m.

Metro Police said the explosion linked to a vehicle happened outside a building on Second Avenue North near Commerce.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene.

Black smoke and flames billowed from the area. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after the loud boom was heard early Friday.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Please say a little prayer for anyone affected by this - ambulances lining Broadway and coming/going. I don’t know if the building/area was residential or commercial. We haven’t left our building. Whole area around downtown seems blocked off pic.twitter.com/GD0qaPLZOI — Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m.

Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh — James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020

It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.

Reports say the scene is still active and first responders are moving back because of possible explosives in cars.