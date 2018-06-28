Police secure the scene of a shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., on June 28, 2018.

A gunman opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, killing at least five people and "gravely injuring" at least three others, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Police reporter Phil Davis, who took cover under a desk at the height of the melee, described the scene to The Baltimore Sun as "like a war zone."

Anne Arundel police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure confirmed that five people were killed in the attack and that at least three people were "gravely" injured.

Officials said preliminary indications were that the gunman was acting alone.

Frashure described the gunman as an adult white male who was armed with a "long gun." He said officers arrived on the scene within 60 seconds of the initial reports.

County Executive Steve Schuh said the suspect, who has not been officially identified, had put his weapon down and was hiding in the building under a desk when police found him.

Schuh described the suspect as "not being particularly forthcoming." Officials said they had not established a motive for the attack.

Police said officers had recovered what appeared to be an “explosive device” and had “tactically secured” the building. About 170 people were evacuated from the site.

Davis described the horror in a series of tweets, saying that a gunman "shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," he wrote.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis tweeted.

The Sun, which owns the newspaper, subsequently interviewed Davis and quoted him as saying that "multiple people had been shot."

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff – not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death – all the time,” he told The Sun. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Video from the scene showed dozens of people exiting the building with their hands in the air.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," he said. "I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had been briefed on the shooting and that his "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

