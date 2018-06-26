Police arrested a 77-year-old retirement home resident after a fire captain was shot and killed responding to a report of an explosion at a senior care facility in Long Beach, California on Monday. Another firefighter and a resident were also injured.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, firefighters arrived at the 11-story retirement facility, finding windows blown out, activated sprinklers, the smell of gas and a fire that they extinguished, authorities said. During the search, Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, was fatally shot and firefighter Ernesto Torres, 35, was shot and injured.

Investigators believe second-floor resident Thomas Kim purposely set a fire to draw the firefighters there. Kim was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson.

Kim has a previous arrest years ago for auto theft, police said. Authorities are still investigating a motive for Monday’s attacks.

Investigators also found two “suspicious devices” when they arrested Kim and called the bomb squad to “render those safe,” Police Chief Robert Luna said.

Rosa, who worked for the department for 17 years, is the city’s first firefighter to be killed while on duty since 1974, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

