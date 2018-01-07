A knife-wielding attacker slashed nine people in an Idaho apartment complex that provides housing to refugees, Boise police said Sunday.

Police Chief William Bones said officers were called to the complex Saturday night and quickly found the suspect not far from the site of the attack. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old male, was taken into custody without further incident and was being interviewed by detectives, Bones said.

The victims were found in the parking lot and inside the complex. Four of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Bones said.

He said officers were trying to determine why the suspect targeted the victims.

“As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack," Bones said. "This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time."

Wylie Street Station Apartments, minutes away from downtown in the city of more than 220,000 people, provides HUD-certified, low-income housing in one, two and tree bedroom units. Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., which operates the apartments, specializes in the property management and rehabilitation of HUD/Section 8 housing.

Bones said residents of the complex are a tight-knit community.

"I can tell you that the age range of the vitims varies dramatically," he said. "It's affected all aspects of the families within the apartment buildings."

The knife used in the stabbing was discarded by the suspect prior to his arrest, and police searched the complex and a nearby canal for the weapon.

Bones said the number of victims was the most in a single incident in city history. Police victim witness coordinators and counselors were assisting the families, he said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital," Bone said "Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

