Here's your chance to "weigh-in" on the fattest bears at a U.S. national park.

The Katmai National Park & Preserve in Southwest Alaska is promoting Fat Bear Week from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, which allows the park's social media followers to vote on which bears are packing on the most pounds for the season.

Each day, the park places bears head-to-head in a photo face-off to determine which "gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity."

The public can "like" which bear they think looks the biggest on the park's Facebook page. The bear with the most likes moves on to the next round until the last (and biggest) bear standing is named the winner.

At peak season, brown bears can add up to four pounds of weight a day.



Bear 409 looks like she had no trouble with that. (Yes, this is the same bear. We’re screaming.) pic.twitter.com/Wk1gSjDReX — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 5, 2018

Although the contest is all in good fun and obesity is normally viewed as a problem, bulking up is a serious health necessity for bears preparing for hibernation.

A bear can lose up to one-third of its body mass during their winter slumber, according to the park's website.

That's a wrap on the first day of #FatBearWeek!



409 Beadnose simply rolled over to crush 151 Walker. She will advance to face 480 Otis on Friday morning!

854 Divot outweighed 503 to take on 435 Holly on Friday afternoon!



Day two starts tomorrow at 6am AKDT (10am eastern) pic.twitter.com/2YDFUTn7J7 — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 4, 2018

How do bears go from slim to super-sized so quickly during Fat Bear Week? Much like humans, it's all in their diet.

Sockeye salmon, which contain about 4,000 calories per fish, is a favorite among bears at the park – and a bear can eat upwards of two dozen per day during peak season, according to the park.

