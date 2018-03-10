SAN FRANCISCO — A new minimum wage in its fulfillment centers wasn't the only change Amazon made Tuesday. The company is also taking away stock awards and incentive pay for hourly warehouse workers and customer service employees.

The e-tailing giant said Tuesday it would increase its minimum wage on Nov. 1 to $15 an hour for all U.S. full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary employees. Employees who already make $15 or more an hour will get a raise of $1 an hour, Amazon said.

Incentive pay, which could add significantly to an employee's pay, was often tied to productivity measures such as items picked or boxes packed.

More: Amazon ups minimum wage to $15 for all full, part-time and seasonal employees

More: Amazon, Target and more: Here are the companies committed to $15 hourly minimum wage

Amazon told USA TODAY that its hourly fulfillment and customer service employees preferred the predictability and immediacy of cash to stock awards and incentives.

Hourly workers had to spend two years with the company before they were eligible to receive stock under the program. At that point, they got one share of Amazon stock each year. A share was worth $1,952.76 on Wednesday.

Instead, employees will be able to purchase stock through a direct purchase program, the company said. The plan will become available before the end of 2019 but the exact details of how it is being set up haven't yet been finalized.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com