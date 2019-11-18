ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stoners, take note: There's a job available right now that can turn that bit of recreational activity into thousands of dollars in income.

American Marijuana, a website advertised as a trusted medical marijuana resource, hopes to find a cannabis product reviewer for its audience -- someone who can "smoke weed every day" and be a fluent expert in the topic.

People who think they just can smoke and get paid up to the $3,000 monthly salary are mistaken, the site says, as the reviewer must be able to test the cannabis products, write about them and be comfortable in front of a camera for explainer and unboxing videos.

The selected candidate each month will receive a free box of different products, including "weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils."

American Marijuana asks applicants to send in a bio/resume, headshot or video, links to social media accounts and at least six street names of marijuana. They want to know people are taking this seriously.

The applicant also should be "physically fit and healthy in general."

"If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day (plays Snoop Dogg song) and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need," the site says. "But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because we’re looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers."

While open to those 18 years of age and older, only residents in the U.S. and Canada living where marijuana is legal are eligible to apply.

