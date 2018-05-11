The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

American Airlines is tweaking what’s needed for some flyers to earn elite status with the airline, though the changes will only affect top-tier customers.

Beginning next year, American will raise the spending threshold for frequent-flyers hoping to qualify for its Executive Platinum level. Customers will now need to accrue $15,000 in “elite qualifying dollars” (EQDs) in addition to flying 100,000 elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) to attain that status, which is American’s highest published tier. Currently, customers must fly 100,000 EQMs while earning $12,000 in EQDs. EQDs are essentially determined by a customer’s fare, minus taxes and certain fees.

American did not include changes for its other elite frequent-flyer tiers in Monday's announcement.

The move brings American in line with changes already put into place at Delta and United for their comparable frequent-flyer tiers.

In frequent-flyer parlance, EQMs refer to miles that count only toward earning elite status; they are separate from “redeemable" miles that customers collect and apply toward award travel.

At American, Delta and United, customers earn basic elite status after earning 25,000 EQMs and $3,000 in EQDs in a calendar year. The next levels are earned at 50,000 EQMs/$6,000 EQDs and at 75,000 EQMs/$9,000 in EQDs.

The highest published levels for the “big three” carriers now all require flyers to earn $15,000 EQDs in addition to the 100,000 EQMs (125,000 at Delta).

American also detailed several other changes that will affect its elite AAdvantage frequent-flier members.

Executive Platinum customers who crack the 100,000-mile EQM threshold already earn four "systemwide upgrades" (SWUs) that can be applied toward upgrades on any of American’s domestic or international flights. One SWU covers on person traveling one way. Two SWUs would need to be redeemed to cover a round-trip itinerary. 

Now, American will give the option for additional SWUs each time a Executive Platinum customer clears EQM thresholds of 150,000, 200,000 and 250,000 miles. Alternatively, a customer can instead request 40,000 redeemable miles -- or the ability to “gift” Gold status (25,000 miles) to a friend or family member -- each time he or she clears the additional thresholds.

As for the SWUs, they’re especially popular for use on long-haul flights to Asia, Europe, Australia and South America. However, some American customers have grumbled they’re hard to use for confirmed seats and are instead cleared on a standby basis only after a customer gets to the gate on the day of the flight. In other words, that means many frequent-flyers using SWUs for long international flights often don’t know whether they’ll be in business or economy on routes that can top nine hours or more of flying time.

Elsewhere, American will change the way customers earn EQMs on certain fares. Fares on four of American’s joint-venture partners – British Airways, Iberia, Finnair and Japan Airlines – will now accrue EQMs at the same rate as on American’s own flights. That will result in a higher EQM earning rate on many of those partners’ flights, especially when the fare is booked in a premium cabin or in full-fare economy.

On the flipside, American is reducing the EQM earning rate on full-fare economy “Y” fares from 1.5 EQMs per mile to 1. American said it’s making that change “to ensure that our benefits are aligned with the value of the ticket purchased.”

American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
American paints a Boeing 737 (registration number N915NN) in the colors of TWA as part of its series of 'Heritage Planes.'
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Allegheny Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct America West.
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is a 'Heritage Plane' bearing the livery of US Airways.
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is painted in colors of merger partner US Airways
American Airlines tails line up at Terminal 3 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY
