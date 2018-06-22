Dozens of children who stayed at the Clover Leaf 4-H camp in Lake Placid, Florida, were sent to the hospital with fevers and nausea.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Children at a summer camp in Florida are being examined after falling ill, county officials say.

At least 33 kids attending the Clover Leaf 4-H camp in Lake Placid, Florida, and three adults were sent to a hospital after many began vomiting. No cases were life-threatening, officials said.

Highlands County Fire and EMS said the victims suffered a range of symptoms from fever to nausea.

The medical mystery began Wednesday as children reported sickness. But emergency crews realized there was a large problem when a child passed out Thursday.

Altogether, there were 115 kids at the camp, ranging in age from eight to 15 years.

Highlands County officials said right now, they do not know the cause of the illness.

The health department has been notified and they will be involved. Camp officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

