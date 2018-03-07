Sometimes, the summer heat can prove unbearable.

Such was the case for one bear who surprised a homeowner in Altadena, Calif., by taking a dip in his hot tub and enjoying a margarita.

The Associated Press reports Mark Hough spotted the bear climbing his fence after he heard the rustle of twigs and leaves.

Hough told AP he hurried inside only to spot the bear playing inside the hot tub. After his dip in the tub, Hough said the bear "popped out of the bushes, walked right over to the margarita, knocked it over and lapped it."

About an hour later, he saw the bear snoozing near a tree. “So he had his margarita, he had his jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap," Hough said.

