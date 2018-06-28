After reading the 2008 book “Beautiful Boy”, I wanted to talk about it with everyone.

This true, emotional ride about a father’s attempt to save his creative, super-smart son made me believe that addiction can overtake children who have so much going for them.

But once people I spoke with realized the book was about meth addiction, they lost interest.

No one wanted to hear about a meth addict. Tweakers, they were called.

Now, a decade later, comes a movie of the same name starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. Are our hearts ready for the "Beautiful Boy" trailer? Not without a mountain of tissues nearby.

This trailer will break your heart

Amazon Studios released the first trailer Wednesday of the family drama, which begins by showing Chalamet as Nic Sheff, sitting across from his father David, in a cafe.

The son fumbles for the first few seconds to make small talk before dad pleads with his son to get help. We get the sense that dad has made this plea time and time again.

" You're just embarrassed," his son explodes,"because I was like, you know, this amazing thing, like your special creation or something and you don't like who I am now!" "Yeah, who are you, Nic?" "This is me, Dad, here. This is who I am!" "This is not you, Nic."

The film, also starring Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney, is based on David Sheff's "Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” and Nic Sheff’s “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” about how Nic's addiction impacted his family.

Anguish, heartbreak and torment

The remainder of the trailer shows us quick flashbacks that give clues to the carefree, loving boy that Nic used to be and the anguish his addiction causes his family.

From the trailer, we don't know what led Nic down the path to using meth or about his potential recovery. We only know from his own chilling words that he's tormented.

"I need to find a way to fill this hole in me."

