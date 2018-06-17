Ford: An iconic company past and present This undated image shows a 1924 Model T assembly line. Thanks to this and many other innovations, the time it took to build a Model T dropped from up to 14 hours to about 1.5 hours. Ford's iconic Model T was built for the common man and began to transform the U.S. landscape soon after it first rolled out of a Detroit factory. 01 / 19 This undated image shows a 1924 Model T assembly line. Thanks to this and many other innovations, the time it took to build a Model T dropped from up to 14 hours to about 1.5 hours. Ford's iconic Model T was built for the common man and began to transform the U.S. landscape soon after it first rolled out of a Detroit factory. 01 / 19

DETROIT -- Day after day, Bill Ford drove his Mustang GT along Michigan Avenue between Dearborn and Detroit, past the graffiti-covered train station that had become the symbol of this city's decay.

And he started to wonder about his legacy, his family’s legacy and the future of Ford Motor.

“I kept staring at the train station thinking, ‘What if? Wouldn’t that be amazing?’ ” he said. “If all we did was to restore this fabulous building and make it sparkle, that would be great..”

The purchase of the Michigan Central Station brings to life Ford’s vision, a vision designed to navigate a changing future rather than falling victim to it.

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. poses for a photo in Michigan Central Station in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood in Detroit on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

Bill Ford, great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford, sat in the depot's cavernous, long-neglected lobby for an interview last week two days after the company's audacious purchase was announced.

“Throughout most of my adulthood, when I would travel anywhere outside of Michigan, people would ask where I was from and I would say ‘Detroit.’ Often people said, ‘Gee, I’m sorry.’ Or ‘Why? Why would you live there?’ I was always very proud of this area. And I love Detroit.”

Soon, he said, it will be the hub for 2,500 Ford jobs.

No one could have predicted a dramatic pivot that would include the carmaker’s return to the Motor City with the purchase of multiple parcels in the city's oldest surviving neighborhood, sprinkled with renovated homes, condos under construction and a few boarded-up structures.

The interior of the Michigan Central Station in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The long-vacant building, recently purchased by the Ford Motor Company, will be renovated to make it the hub of a campus for advanced automotive technology.

Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

“I’ve always thought about what Ford could and should be like years from now," the executive chairman said. "As I was thinking about us inventing the new, modern era.”

The forefront of change

During his drives, Ford thought about the future of cars.

“It struck me, years ago, even back in the depths of the recession, that our world was going to change. Nobody in Detroit was thinking about what that might look like. So I wanted to be at the forefront of that change,” he said.

When General Motors and what then was Chrysler filed for bankruptcy, Bill Ford created a low-profile company that has invested millions of dollars in projects that would help transform the car business.

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. talks about his life and the acquisition of the Michigan Central Station in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood in Detroit on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Ford recently purchased the long-vacant train station with plans to renovate and make it a hub of a campus for advanced automotive technology.

Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

“I started a venture capital firm here in Detroit called Fontinalis Partners in 2009. It was to invest in the future of mobility when nobody was thinking about the future of mobility," he said. "We invested in autonomy. We invested in parking solutions. It’s been a huge success. We’re in 1 Woodward Place. I wanted to be downtown. So, we kind’ve invented the whole mobility space. There was nobody else doing it.”

Family business

Bill Ford and his family represent the last of industrial royalty in America. Most iconic families have sold out. Not Ford. The family has built the top-selling vehicle in America for 36 years straight, the F-Series pickup.

“When my great-grandfather built his first Ford car here in Detroit and had his first plant here in Detroit, it was really kind of the Wild West of entrepreneurism back then. There were so many car companies being formed. Nobody really knew — would they be steam-powered, would they be electric, would they be gasoline-powered? Lots of companies failed, including his first company,” Ford said.

1927--Henry and Edsel Ford with Quadricycle and the fifteenth million Ford Model T.

Ford Motor Company

Inside the train station

In Detroit, Ford envisions a former train station that has coffee shops, restaurants and shopping on the first floor and office space for up to 5,000 people on the floors above. Much of the space will be leased out by Ford. The renovated depot will be a public attraction, but also a potential revenue generator.

“I would love to see startups, young entrepreneurs in here,” Ford said. “Ever since the rumors started leaking out, I’ve been contacted by a number of people. We don’t really know what to say yet. We haven’t finalized any plans. We’re just getting going, in some ways. Those will be conversations we’ll be having over the next couple years.”

The timing is uncertain.

“We’re saying four years from now,” Ford said. “Once you get into restoration of a project of this nature, you don’t really know what you’re going to find. What’s going to be really cool is that this beautiful space will be completely restored and be open to the public. We don’t want to just be this corporate entity coming downtown..”

The car company could use the lift. Its stock price Friday was flat to where it was in October 2016, a little under $12 a share, while most competitors have seen strong growth amid record sales. One of the company's biggest headlines of the past year is not about future mobility, but its decision to stop making all traditional cars but the Mustang to focus on F Series pickups and SUVs.

