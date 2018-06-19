After going private back in 2011, warehouse club chain BJ's Wholesale says it's ready to return to the public sector.

In a regulatory filing Monday, BJ’s Wholesale Club expects its initial public offering to be priced between $15 and $17 per share. Offering 37.5 million shares, the company could raise as much as $637.5 million through the stock offering. That puts its market cap at up to $2.15 billion.

BJ’s announced in May that it filed a form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. It will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company operates 215 wholesale membership warehouses on the East Coast and competes with Costco and Sam’s Club.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com