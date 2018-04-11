A sign for the Common Ground Bar and Grill sits amidst the rubble from a partial building collapse on Sunday in Boston.

Boston Fire Department/Twitter

Two people were injured — one critically — when part of the facade and roof of a Boston bar and restaurant collapsed Sunday afternoon, the Boston Fire Department and local news outlets reported.

Boston police, firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to calls about the partial collapse of a one-story building in the Allston neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m. EST.

The fire department confirmed the injuries and said all occupants in the commercial building on Harvard Avenue were safely evacuated. It estimated the damage at $500,000.

A fire department’s tweet showed firefighters at a scene on the sidewalk, surrounded by building debris including bricks and the sign of the Common Ground Bar and Grill.

NBC 10 Boston reported that a female victim was outside the establishment and sustained serious head injuries when part of the building came crashing down. According to the TV station, the second victim, a male, did not require medical attention but accompanied her to the hospital. Deputy Superintendent Susan Schiller said they appeared to know each other.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Other shops that shared the building were closed off in anticipation of further damage. Engineers will be called in to assess the structure.

"It's the parapet wall, and when these things fall, typically it will start to fall and it's like a domino effect, where it just all comes down,'' Deputy Chief Stephen McNeil said. "Right now, there's significant danger of perhaps a secondary collapse.''

The Common Ground website refers to it as “a neighborhood staple serving an ever-evolving selection of specialty craft beers and fresh, delicious comfort food 7 days a week.’’

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com