WASHINGTON – They say there is no such thing as bad publicity. When it comes to sales of Brett Kavanaugh classmate Mark Judge's book "God and Man at Georgetown Prep: How I Became a Catholic Despite 20 Years of Catholic Schooling," the expression appears to be true.

On Amazon, the cheapest paperback copies of the 2005 memoir are selling for $122.45 as of 1 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Books Mela asked the highest price of those vendors with available copies, asking $550.62 along with a reasonable $3 fee for shipping.

Although Barnes & Noble lists the book for $13.17, the site says the book is "temporarily out of stock online."

Judge was a classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland, in the early 1980s. Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Judge was in the room when she says Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes.

'Uncontrollable male passion': Writings of Brett Kavanaugh's classmate under scrutiny

Both men have denied the allegation.

"God and Man at Georgetown Prep" and another Judge memoir, "Wasted: Tales of GenX Drunk," were both featured in a Washington Post article Tuesday looking at Judge's writing in light of Ford's allegation. ("Wasted" is out of print and currently not available on Amazon.)

The Post characterized Judge's depictions of the school as a "nest of debauchery" where the students chased girls and drank to excess.

More: 'What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep,' Kavanaugh joked in 2015

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com