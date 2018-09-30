Italian heritage lives on in San Francisco's North Beach

SAN FRANCISCO —Sunday, for the 150th time, a queen Isabella and her court will march through the streets of the city’s Little Italy section, North Beach, for an Italian Heritage and Pride parade.

There’s a lot to be prideful about. North Beach is the oldest section of the city, with the largest concentration of authentic Italian restaurants, including old-time institutions like Sodini’s, which has served customers on Green Street for over 100 years, Original Joe’s, Calzone’s, Mona Lisa, Da Flora, US Restaurant and more.

Calzone's restaurant is on busy Coluimbus Avenue in North Beach

Jefferson Graham

The pre-Columbus Day parade is the USA's longest continuously running Italian Heritage parade, featuring music, performances, floats and representatives of Italian and Italian-American organizations and businesses. It’s “the largest annual event in the Bay Area for the Italian-American community and those who just want to be Italian for a day,” says Italian Heritage Parade President Jim Fanucchi.

But as the city celebrates, it also has to acknowledge that change is in the air that may make future parades rather smaller in scope. “Rents,” says Elias Bikahi, who runs the Caffe Sapore, on busy Lombard Street. “That’s what’s happening.”

In the past year alone, several long-time institutions have closed down, including L’Osteria del Forne, Caffe Roma, Rose Pistola and Pantarei.

North Beach is “the Italian enclave, but it used to be much more,” says Ana Handelman, a longtime bartender (20 years) at Sodini’s, on Green Street. (The restaurant has been around, under various names, for over 112 years.)

Jane Victoria Farley, a local artist who grew up in North Beach, began a series this year of paintings “to preserve” the classic restaurants that dot her neighborhood, to remember North Beach as she knows it.

North Beach, she says, “Is not going to last forever.”

Her work paints a picture of a time when people lingered for hours on city sidewalks over red and white checkered tablecloths, adorned with cappuccino’s, espresso, home made pasta and breads, made for dipping into olive oil. The paintings began showing at Sapore, and then moved to Cafe Francisco, where the show just closed.

North Beach is directly in-between Chinatown and the financial district, on the other side of Columbus Avenue, and Fisherman’s Wharf down the road. Despite the name, you’re not going to find a beach or water in North Beach. This is an urban enclave, and the closest body of water is down on the wharf or Embarcadero.

Looking out at crazy Lombard Street, the croooked street that tourists love to drive down in North Beach

Jefferson Graham

The tech boom and all the newfound money associated with it has played havoc in a city built to support mainstream institutions. Hotels have jacked up their rates as well--Columbus Motor Inn, a boutique hotel that straddles nearby Fisherman’s Wharf and North Beach has seen nightly room rates sky rocket to as high as $375 a night from what was $100 or so just two years ago.

Meanwhile, not everything is shuttering in North Beach. On a recent visit, the existing Italian restaurants were still bustling, even on weekday nights, Columbus Avenue, the main thoroughfare, was chock full of tourists and cars were zipping up and down the streets like old times.

The Palermo Delicatessen, which closed down ten years ago after a death in the family run business, just returned to North Beach, on Vallejo Street.

"We are Little Italy, we have to keep it alive,” Gaetano Balistreri, who is managing the place with other family members, recently told the website Hoodline.

Grant and Green at dusk, as painted by Jane Victoria Farley

Jane Victoria Farley

San Francisco, it should be noted, was developed by Italian immigrants in the 1840s. In 1847 Domenico Ghirardelli opened a chocolate shop in Fisherman’s Wharf that still endures today, with stores in 9 states and chocolate sold worldwide. Amadeo P. Gianninim’s small neighborhood bank evolved into the Bank of America. Later on, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti founded the City Lights Bookstore in 1953, which became a haven for “beat” poetry and a hang out for writers like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsburg. They are now immortalized down the street on Broadway in the Beat Museum.

Beyond eating great Italian food and sipping Italian sodas and coffees, many tourists like to visit Coit Tower, a 210 foot art deco tower that offers a 360 degree view from the top of the city, from the Golden Gate Bridge that leads to Marin County to the Bay Bridge leading to Berkeley and the East Bay.

Watching the sunset from outside Caffe Trieste

Jefferson Graham

They also invade Lombard Street, known as the crazy “crooked street,” where one block challenges motorists to zig zag all the way down. Many rent bikes in North Beach and head to the Marina district, about 4 miles away, to ride over the nearby Golden Gate to Sausalito.

But for many, it’s the thrill of getting to eat amazing Italian food on any street in the neighborhood, and just the feeling of “being in Italy without having to travel to Europe,” says Ziad Abudiab, the long-time (24 years) owner of Cafe Francisco.

Handleman chalks the changing times to progress. North Beach in the future, she says, “Will just be different. Changes are a part of a city.” But if you want to see and experience North Beach, at least as we know it, she has a suggestion. “Come see what’s still left.”

