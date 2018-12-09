A view of Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station.

Alexander Gerst, ESA/NASA

With Hurricane Florence churning toward the East Coast, NASA released a stunning video and photos of the storm from space.

A high-definition camera outside the International Space Station captured video Tuesday.

"Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space," said Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency who currently lives on ISS, on Twitter.

On Wednesday, forecasters projected Florence — now a category 4 hurricane — will likely slow down and turn south after slamming the East Coast.

More than a million people have been ordered to evacuate coastal areas ahead of the arrival of Florence, which boasts sustained winds of 130 mph.

Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space. #HurricaneFlorence #Horizons https://t.co/RdDmGgduou pic.twitter.com/2TlMghY4OL — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

#HurricaneFlorence this morning with Cape Hatteras #NorthCarolina in the foreground. The crew of @Space_Station is thinking of those who will be affected. pic.twitter.com/XsQ7Zwurfa — Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 12, 2018

