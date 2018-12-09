With Hurricane Florence churning toward the East Coast, NASA released a stunning video and photos of the storm from space.
A high-definition camera outside the International Space Station captured video Tuesday.
"Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space," said Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency who currently lives on ISS, on Twitter.
On Wednesday, forecasters projected Florence — now a category 4 hurricane — will likely slow down and turn south after slamming the East Coast.
More than a million people have been ordered to evacuate coastal areas ahead of the arrival of Florence, which boasts sustained winds of 130 mph.
