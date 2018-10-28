It's a rare occasion when Chipotle has a coupon.

UPDATE: Some Chipotle customers have had issues trying to redeem the online Boorito offer but company officials said Wednesday night the promotion was not changed. However, the promo code was removed from the website and social media posts advertising the Halloween deal.

Chipotle's Boorito is back with a few changes.

Costume-wearing fans can still score discounted burritos, tacos, salads and more during the Halloween day promotion from 3 p.m to closing as in past years.

This year, the meal deal is $4, up from $3 last year, and it's available without a costume, too. With promo code BOORITO, app and website customers can order $4 entrees Wednesday. Delivery orders also are eligible for the discount where available.

But Chipotle is offering some motivation to dress up.

The fast-casual chain is hosting an Instagram costume contest where a year of free burritos is up for grabs.

"Boorito is a longstanding Chipotle tradition that's beloved by our fans," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "We love contributing to the Halloween spirit and seeing our customers show off their fun, creative costumes to celebrate Halloween and enjoy some of their favorite food."

To enter, fans need to post a photo of themselves in costume at a Chipotle restaurant on their Instagram profile or Instagram Story and tag @Chipotle.

Chipotle will select eight finalists and post their photos on the brand's Instagram story. Fans will have the chance to vote for the "Boorito Champion" by "liking" their favorite costume from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

The winner will be announced around 6 p.m. ET Thursday on Chipotle's Instagram account.

Find the rules at www.chipotle.com/boorito.

Strong demand with online offer

Customers ran into issues redeeming the online version of Boorito Wednesday, which has happened with recent promotions.

"Due to strong demand of our BOOrito promotion, we had some sporadic issues where the app and web responses were slow," Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow said in a statement to USA TODAY Wednesday night. "Our teams are working to ensure that our customers have the best possible experience."

Company officials have said recent promotions have been more popular than anticipated and "record breaking."

In July, the Chipotle website and app crashed during a National Avocado Day free guacamole offer from the volume of customers trying to cash in save a little green: A side of guac is $2.05 at most locations.

Chipotle said July 31 was the "highest recorded digital sales day in company history," and a second day of free guac was added.

Then, on Aug. 18, Chipotle offered a buy-one-get-one free deal aimed at students. The back-to-school promotion was scheduled to be available for online and in-store offers but was switched to in-store only.

“Due to such strong demand, the online code had some hiccups mid-day Saturday, but we continued the promotion for in-store customers only,” Schalow said in a statement in August, adding it was the busiest weekend in company history.

Schalow said in August the company was "working to ensure our systems can handle the level of demand we’ve been seeing in recent months.”

