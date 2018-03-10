Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, our beloved god of thunder in the "Avengers" movies, didn't grow up with money.

Like most people, if he wanted something, he had to save up to buy it.

In an interview with GQ Australia, he recalled working hard so he could buy a $600 surfboard with his dad's help.

"I didn’t even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something," he said.

He wants his children to know the same satisfaction of working for what you want, the 35-year-old actor said.

Hemsworth shares three children with wife, Elsa Pataky.

They have 4-year-old twin sons named Sasha and Tristan and 6-year-old daughter, India. They should definitely NOT get a sense of their worth from his financial worth, he said (Hemsworth earned $31.5 million last year, according to Forbes.)

"When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”

Winning a race for his daughter

One endearingly funny story in the GQ article is about Hemsworth deciding to pass on some great Australian surf waves and instead enter a "dad race" with 15 other men at his daughter's school.

He hadn't run in years. But, well, he's Thor. And he wanted to win for his daughter. But he laughed, recognizing his own hypocrisy.

"Here I am telling my daughter that winning is not important, but there is no way I’m losing this race.”

He won the race. But it turned out that he did have to accept that winning wasn't everything or at least the most important thing when it comes to kids, he told the magazine.

“My daughter comes over and goes, 'Dad, did you win?' I’m like, 'What do you mean, did I win? Did you even see it?'"

Hemsworth will be appearing next in "Bad Times at the El Royale," also starring Jon Hamm. The movie hits theaters Oct. 12.

