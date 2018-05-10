Zac Brown and his wife Shelly are parting ways after 12 years of marriage.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer, 40, and the jewelry designer, 34, said this was a "difficult decision," in statements to People and Us Weekly Friday.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions," the statement reads. "It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

The statement continued: "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture – love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

The pair wed in 2006 and share five children together: daughters Justice, 11; Lucy, 10; Georgia, 8; Joni, 7; and son Alexander, 4.

