A 53-year-old woman survived six days before being rescued after her vehicle drove off Interstate 60 in Wickenburg on Oct. 12, crashed through a fence, dropped 50 feet and landed in a mesquite tree.

PHOENIX – A woman who was injured after she drove off a highway in Arizona and landed in a mesquite tree survived for six days before she was rescued.

The 53-year-old woman, whom authorities did not identify, lost control of her vehicle on U.S. 60 in Wickenburg on Oct. 12, crashed through a fence, dropped 50 feet down and landed in the tree, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The woman later told a Department of Public Safety trooper that she stayed in her vehicle for several days before climbing out and trying to walk toward the railroad tracks in the hope of being discovered. But she didn't make it in her weakened state, the department said.

The woman was found six days after the crash through the efforts of an Arizona Department of Transportation road maintenance crew, a rancher and a trooper.

The road crew and rancher discovered the crash site Oct. 18. They were trying to corral a cow along U.S. 60 in Wickenburg and spotted the break in the fence. From the fence, they spotted the vehicle down below in the tree.

The Department of Public Safety was called, and a trooper was dispatched to the location.

The car was searched, and no one was found inside. But tracks were found, leading to the Hassayampa River bed.

Trooper Caleb Hiegel and road crew member Zack Morales followed the tracks for 500 yards and found the severely dehydrated woman with serious injuries. A medical helicopter was called to take her to a hospital.

