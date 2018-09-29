First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship
01 / 51
At 228,081 gross register tons, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built.
02 / 51
Among the most notable features on the top deck of Symphony of the Seas is Perfect Storm -- a massive water slide complex.
03 / 51
Symphony has three large pool areas on its top deck, one of which is called the Sports Pool.
04 / 51
Symphony is home to one of Royal Caribbean's largest-ever kiddie aqua parks, Splashaway Bay. It offers slides, water cannons and waterfalls as well as a dump bucket.
05 / 51
Splashaway Bay is one of four watery fun zones on Symphony of the Seas' top deck.
06 / 51
A hot tub awaits passengers at the Main Pool area atop Symphony of the Seas. It's one of three distinct pool areas on the top of the vessel.
07 / 51
Among the notable features on Symphony of the Seas is Central Park, an tree-lined area of eateries, bars and shops that runs down the center of the ship.
08 / 51
A miniature golf course is located at the back of Symphony of the Seas.
09 / 51
Adirondack-style chairs painted blue and offer passengers a place to lounge between rounds of miniature golf.
10 / 51
Like sister ship Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas is home to a nine-deck-high slide called Ultimate Abyss. Passengers enter through the giant jaws of an angler fish.
11 / 51
Like Royal Caribbean's three other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas has two FlowRider surfing simulators. They're part of an outdoor area called The Pool and Sports Zone.
12 / 51
The Pool and Sports Zone at the back of Symphony of the Seas also features a basketball court.
13 / 51
Like other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas features a car along its Royal Promenade. But in this case, it's a sculpture created from a car. Called Beetle Sphere, it's by artist Ichwan Noor and was created using original parts from a 1953 Volkswagon Beetle.
14 / 51
The Royal Promenade also is home to a Next Cruise office where passengers can research and book future sailings.
15 / 51
As is the case on other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas' Royal Promenade is home to a British-style pub. On Symphony, it's called Copper & Kettle.
16 / 51
The Copper & Kettle serves up a wide range of beers and offers live music nightly.
17 / 51
Across from Copper & Kettle is Sorrento's, a quick-bite Italian eatery with pizza and more.
18 / 51
Port Merchants is one of several shops along the Royal Promenade.
19 / 51
Also located on the Royal Promenade, Boleros is a Latin-themed bar and lounge that serves up Latin-inspired drinks like mojitos and caipirinha.
20 / 51
The bar at Boleros.
21 / 51
Nail stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
22 / 51
Hair stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
23 / 51
Pedicure stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
24 / 51
Symphony's spa and fitness center, dubbed Vitality at Sea, is one of the largest ever on a cruise ship.
25 / 51
A cozy waiting area awaits spagoers at Symphony of the Seas' Vitality at Sea spa.
26 / 51
Life Fitness equipment fills the Vitality at Sea fitness center.
27 / 51
The Vitality at Sea fitness center also has a wide range of free weights.
28 / 51
Located on Deck 5 of Symphony of the Seas is Royal Promenade, an indoor, mall-like space filled with eateries, bars and shops.
29 / 51
The bar at the On Air Club.
30 / 51
Among the venues on Royal Promenade is the On Air Club.
31 / 51
The On Air Club features a small stage and screens that show sporting events.
32 / 51
The Royal Promenade on Symphony of the Seas features a massive, 18-foot-high metallic sculpture by artist Gregor Kregar. Called Paradox Void, it was created by 1,200 laser-cut mirrored stainless steel triangles and 200 sections of LED lights, and it weighs three tons.
33 / 51
Symphony of the Seas features a Starbucks along its Royal Promenade. Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to feature Starbucks on ships.
34 / 51
Royal Promenade
35 / 51
Royal Caribbean logo items are for sale from kiosks along the Royal Promenade.
36 / 51
The Shop, selling Royal Caribbean logo wear, takes the place of the Kate Spade shop that is located on Symphony of the Seas sister ship Harmony of the Seas.
37 / 51
Like other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas features a Rising Tide that rises between the Royal Promenade on Deck 5 and the Central Park area on Deck 8.
38 / 51
The Beetle Sphere sculpture is located just in front of the Promenade Cafe along the Royal Promenade.
39 / 51
Symphony features a Bionic Bar where a robot bartender serves the drinks, a concept that made its debut in 2014 on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.
40 / 51
Two robotic arms sit at the ready to mix drinks at Symphony of the Seas' Bionic Bar.
41 / 51
An elegant stairway on one end of the Royal Promenade leads up to the Schooner Bar on Deck 6.
42 / 51
Bionic bar.
43 / 51
The three-deck-high main dining room on Symphony of the Seas features different decor on each level.
44 / 51
Main dining room
45 / 51
A seating area on the top level of Symphony of the Seas' main dining room.
46 / 51
Main dining room
47 / 51
Guest services
48 / 51
A shore excursions desk on Deck 5 features interactive screens where passengers can book tours off the ship.
49 / 51
The Schooner Bar is a popular gathering point for passengers in the evenings.
50 / 51
Schooner's
51 / 51
The nautically-themed Schooner Bar, an icon of Royal Caribbean ships, is located on Deck 6 overlooking the Royal Promenade.
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
Roy Riley / sbw-photo

Which cruise line has the best ship for families? Readers, we want to hear what you have to say!

In this, the 11th installment of Cruise Ship Smackdown series, we're comparing the newest ships from the two lines perhaps best known for family vacations: Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line. 

In the carousel above is our photo tour of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, which just debuted in March and is the world's largest cruise ship. Below is our tour of Disney's Disney Fantasy, which debuted in 2012. 

Click through the two tours and then go the comment area to tell us: Which one would you book, and why?

RELATED:  Fabulous photos of the world's 25 biggest cruise ships | Is an even bigger ship than Symphony on the way? | Symphony's swankiest suites

Currently sailing in the Mediterranean and soon heading to the Caribbean, the 228,081-ton Symphony has many of the same family-friendly features as the line's earlier Oasis Class vessels plus a first-of-its-kind, two-deck-high family suite with a slide between floors, a revamped Boardwalk amusement area and a new laser tag attraction.

Significantly smaller at 130,000 tons, Fantasy boasts one of the most innovative deck-top family attractions at sea, the 765-foot-long AquaDuck "water coaster." It's also home to a kiddie water slide, deck-top kiddie play area and several pools, and its insides are loaded with children's play areas, family entertainment and even an adults-only night zone called Europa. The vessel sails year-round to the Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Fla.

Cruise ship tours: Inside the Disney Fantasy
01 / 81
The Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Fantasy, arrived in New York on Feb. 28, 2012 after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from Germany, where it was built.
02 / 81
The 130,000-ton Disney Fantasy is a sister to the one-year-old Disney Dream. The two new ships are the Disney Cruise Line's first in more than a decade.
03 / 81
Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, the Disney Fantasy will be based year-round in Port Canveral, Fla., sailing seven-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries.
04 / 81
While similar in size to the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy isn't a carbon copy of the earlier ship. Among interior areas that are different on the Fantasy is the atrium lobby, which has an Art Nouveau theme in contrast to the Art Deco decor of the Disney Dream's lobby.
05 / 81
The three-deck-high atrium features a massive crystal chandelier as well as hand-tufted carpets and marble floors. Designed as a central gathering place for passengers, it will offer slightly more public space than its counterpart on the Disney Dream thanks to the elimination of some staff offices.
06 / 81
The atrium lobby's focal point is a cast-bronze statue of Minnie Mouse dressed in vintage 1920s fashion.
07 / 81
A close-up of the Minnie Mouse statue.
08 / 81
The Disney Fantasy's atrium Lobby also is home to the Bon Voyage Bar, where passengers can grab a drink before heading into the nearby Walt Disney Theatre.
09 / 81
The Fantasy's atrium lobby also features a number of hand-crafted touches including this intricate mosaic art piece depicting a fairy-tale coach.
10 / 81
Like the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy has several shops selling Disney-themed goods including Princess costumes and plush toys.
11 / 81
The Disney Fantasy's Royal Court restaurant is similar but not identical to the Princess-themed Royal Palace restaurant found on the Disney Dream.
12 / 81
The Royal Court restaurant is one of three main restaurants on the Disney Fantasy. Passengers -- and their waiters -- rotate between the three eateries each night.
13 / 81
An elegant, 10-person circular table sits at the center of the Royal Court. While it's prominently positioned in the manner of a traditional cruise ship Captain's Table, Disney doesn't call it that as the Disney Fantasy's captain won't regularly eat at it.
14 / 81
The walls of the Royal Court are decorated with elaborate mosaics.
15 / 81
The place settings in the Royal Court restaurant feature jacket-shaped napkins.
16 / 81
A hallway on Deck 3 that connects the atrium lobby with two of the ship's main restaurants.
17 / 81
A close-up of the circular windows that run along the main hallway of Deck 3.
18 / 81
The entrance to Animator's Palate, another one of the three main restaurants on the ship.
19 / 81
Like restaurants of the same name on other Disney ships, the Disney Fantasy's Animator's Palate has an animation theme that includes columns shaped like paint brushes and pencils.
20 / 81
As on the Disney Dream, the walls of Animator's Palate on the Disney Fantasy come to life during meals with an interactive show.
21 / 81
Like the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy has an adults-only nighttime entertainment area, but with a new theme. The Europe-themed "Europa" area includes an Italy-influenced Piazza, shown here.
22 / 81
Also in Europa is Ooh La La, a champagne bar designed to resemble an elegant French boudoir. The "jewel box" design includes velvet-tufted walls, Victorian furniture and Louis XIV-style chaise lounges.
23 / 81
The bar area of Oh La La.
24 / 81
Europa also is home to an Irish-themed pub called O'Gills (the Disney Dream had a U.K.-style pub).
25 / 81
A close-up at the bar at O'Gills, which features faux wood beams, ceilings and flooring.
26 / 81
O'Gills has several beers on tap, including a house brand called O'Gills and Murphy's Irish Red.
27 / 81
Europa also is home to the Skyline lounge, where (high-tech) windows look out over a different city every night.The concept first debuted on the Disney Dream.
28 / 81
Dubbed The Tube, the Disney Fantasy's nightclub has a London theme with 1960s-inspired furniture, red English phone booths and what designers describe as an illuminated Union Jack dance floor.
29 / 81
The Tube's centrally-located bar is inspired by Big Ben and London's many train stations, and there are nearby seating nooks designed to look like they're part of a subway car.
30 / 81
A close-up of The Tube's dance floor.
31 / 81
A close-up of the subway car-themed seating areas at the Tube.
32 / 81
Among the little details of the Europa entertainment zone are bathrooms lined with mosaics depicting Spanish themes.
33 / 81
Shutters, on Deck 4, is where passengers will find photos taken by ship photographers.
34 / 81
A new space on the Disney Fantasy is dedicated to Shutters Digital, an area where passengers can view photographs taken by ship photographers in digital form.
35 / 81
The interior of Shutters Digital.
36 / 81
A giant picture of Walt Disney marks the entryway to the Walt Disney Theatre, the ship's main showroom.
37 / 81
Like the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy also houses a second theater called the Buena Vista.
38 / 81
The Buena Vista Theatre shows first-run Disney movies and other films. Like the main Walt Disney Theatre, it is equipped for 3-D shows.
39 / 81
The Disney Fantasy's It's a Small World Nursery, on Deck 5, is aimed at children three months to three years old.
40 / 81
The sleeping area in the It's a Small World Nursery.
41 / 81
Aimed at children ages 3 to 7, Disney's Oceaneer Club includes a Toy Story-themed area called Andy's Room with oversized toys.
42 / 81
Another view of the Toy Story room in the Oceaneer Club.
43 / 81
Another play area in the Oceaneer Club called Monster's Academy has a structure themed around the movie Monsters Inc.
44 / 81
The Oceaneer Club also has an interactive, computerized floor game.
45 / 81
An area of the Oceaneer Club called Pixie Hollow where kids can take part in dress-up play and work on craft projects.
46 / 81
Dresses for dress-up play awaiting youngsters in the Pixie Hollow area of the Oceaneer Club.
47 / 81
A view inside the Finding Nemo-themed submarine in the Oceaneer Club.
48 / 81
Another children's area called the Oceaneer Lab is aimed at children ages 7 to 10 and includes a craft area, shown here.
49 / 81
Disney film stills and other Disney-themed art line the hallways of the ship.
50 / 81
Located atop the ship on Deck 11, Cove Café is an adults-only lounge just off an adults-only outdoor area called Quiet Cove.
51 / 81
The Quiet Cove Pool is reserved for adults 18 and older and is home to the Cove Bar, where one can order a drink without getting out of the water.
52 / 81
Another view of the Quiet Cove Pool area, which is located on Deck 11.
53 / 81
New on Disney Fantasy is a splash pool area called Satellite Falls that surrounds a satellite fixture at the front of the ship. It features a "rain curtain" of water and is part of an adults-only area that includes new shaded areas for lounging.
54 / 81
As on the Disney Dream, the middle of the Disney Fantasy is home to the adjacent Donald's Pool, foreground, and Mickey's Pool, both of which can be covered during deck-top events.
55 / 81
Like the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy also has an AquaDuck "water coaster." It runs 765 feet around the top deck of the ship, propelling riders up, down and off the side of the vessel and back.
56 / 81
Mickey's hand holds up a kiddie water slide that deposits riders near Mickey's Pool. The freshwater pool is two feet deep and is for younger children and their parents.
57 / 81
A close-up of the clear acrylic tube of the AquaDuck.
58 / 81
New on the Disney Fantasy is a kiddie play area called AquaLab that includes watery games such as a "leaky wall" where kids can try to plug ever-changing leaks with their hands.
59 / 81
Another view of the AquaLab watery play area showing the interactive "leaky wall."
60 / 81
The entry area for the ship's AquaDuck ride.
61 / 81
Goofy's Sports Deck, on the back of the ship, includes a basketball court.
62 / 81
Like the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy also has a small miniature golf course.
63 / 81
A watery play area for toddlers on the ship's top deck.
64 / 81
Like other ships, the Disney Fantasy has (no-extra-charge) soda machines on its pool deck -- a rarity for big ship lines.
65 / 81
A hot tub on the main pool deck.
66 / 81
The ship's casual Cabanas buffet is themed to look like a California boardwalk. It's located just off the pool area on Deck 11 and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
67 / 81
One of the many food stations at the Cabanas cafe.
68 / 81
The Meridien Bar is located at the top of the Disney Fantasy in between the ship's two extra-charge, adults-only restaurants, Palo and Remy.
69 / 81
An elevator area on the Disney Fantasy.
70 / 81
The Disney Fantasy features more than a dozen "enchanted art" pieces in hallways that periodically come to life in front of passengers with animated scenes.
71 / 81
A close-up of one of the enchanted art pieces as it displays an animated scene.
72 / 81
The same enchanted art piece as in the last photo, moments later.
73 / 81
The Disney Fantasy also features a Muppets-themed detective game that passengers can play by holding up a coded card to enchanted art pieces.
74 / 81
The Muppets' Kermit the Frog makes an appearance in an enchanted art piece for passengers playing the Muppets-themed detective game.
75 / 81
Hidden on the ship is a (faux) miniature door to Pepe the Prawn's that plays a role in the Muppets-themed detective game.
76 / 81
The espresso-serving Vista Cafe is on Deck 4, overlooking the ship's atrium lobby.
77 / 81
The Vista Gallery offers Disney-themed paintings and animation stills for sale.
78 / 81
The Port Adventures desk, where passengers can book shore excursions.
79 / 81
The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, on Deck 5, where children can get makeovers to look like a princess or a pirate.
80 / 81
Princess dresses for sale at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Princess costumes come complete with wands and shoes.
81 / 81
The D Lounge, on Deck 4, is a casual, family-friendly lounge and nightclub where parents and their children will find daily activities including games, karaoke and dancing.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com