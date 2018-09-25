First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore

Luxury line Seabourn is out with a promotion that brings free upgrades and other perks with new bookings.

Called the Set Sail Event, the offer is available for select sailings through May 2020 and features amenities that vary depending on the voyage.

Among the perks available are a free three-category cabin upgrade, a free 300-minute Internet package and a $750 per person air credit.

Other perks available on select sailings during the promotion include a $500 per cabin shipboard credit.

Customers booking a premium suite or penthouse on select voyages will receive a $1,000 per suite on-board credit, a complimentary unlimited Internet package and a $1,500 per person air credit.

The promotion also brings savings of up to 15% when customers book multiple voyages that are combined back-to-back.

The offer will be available through November 13.

