NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Instead of opening before Mardi Gras, the new $1 billion terminal at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport won't open until after the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

A consultant told the city's Aviation Board on Thursday that the three-month delay is needed so workers can replace nearly a half-mile of sewer pipe, news agencies reported.

Chris Spann told the board in June that shifting oil had displaced the original main sewer line. Spann said it was intended to work by gravity, but several sections were moved upward. He said the new line will use pumps.

This is the third delay for opening the terminal, which will replace the current one. It originally was planned to open in May of this year. Now, opening day is expected May 15, 2019.

In 2019, the "Fat Tuesday" that punctuates the Mardi Gras period falls on March 5.

Spann said the $7.5 million change will be covered by $35 million in recently obtained funding, including $19 million from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The new terminal and connecting roadways will cost about $1.25 billion, with airlines and passengers paying about 70 percent of the cost. The rest is coming from federal, state and local governments.

30 COOL AVIATION PICS: Behind the scenes at Oslo, Stockholm airports

July's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
Passengers make their way to flights at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
02 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 in Star Alliance paint pulls out of the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
03 / 30
Airplanes line the older domestic terminal at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
04 / 30
Double rainbows herald the arrival of Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its home base of Oslo on June 30, 2017.
05 / 30
A handful of Scandinavian Airlines tails are seen in front of a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
06 / 30
A unique restaurant fixture, seen at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
07 / 30
Passengers walk through Oslo Gardermoen Airport's new terminal on June 30, 2017.
08 / 30
Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
09 / 30
An exercise in aesthetic minimalism: Oslo Gardermoen Airport's new terminal, photographed on June 30, 2017.
10 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
11 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
12 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis in to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
13 / 30
A Widerøe Bombardier Q400 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
14 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed into the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
15 / 30
A flight attendant looks out an open door on a Pegasus Air plane on the taxiway at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
16 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
17 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 receives some care between flights at the company hangar in Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
18 / 30
The sleek shape of the Boeing 787-8 provides a nice view as a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner climbs out from Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
19 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed to the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
20 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed into the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
21 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX rests at its Oslo Gardermoen Airport hangar on June 30, 2017.
22 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 departs for New York City from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
23 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
24 / 30
Oslo Gardermoen Airport comes into view as a Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 banks right on July 1, 2017.
25 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 departs for the U.S. from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
26 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 departs for the U.S. from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
27 / 30
A Czech Airlines Airbus A310 lifts off from Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
28 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A340-300 departs Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
29 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX flies over Greenland during its delivery flight from Seattle on June 29, 2017.
30 / 30
The unique split winglet on Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX shines in the sun at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.

TODAY IN THE SKYExclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils room design

Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils planned room design
01 / 48
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
02 / 48
The entrance to hangar where the TWA Hotel unveiled a mock-up showing the new standard rooms for the JFK airport hotel that's expected to open in 2019.
03 / 48
Adrianne Hick modeling a vintage 'jungle green' uniform by Dalton of America that was worn by flight attendants during winter seasons between October 1968 through 1971.
04 / 48
Adrianne Hick, modeling a vintage flight attendant uniform, leads the way into Room 528 -- mock-up in a JFK airport hangar that showed what the standard rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel.
05 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a mock-up plan for the standard rooms at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport.
06 / 48
This is what the bathrooms will look like in a standard room at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport.
07 / 48
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries.
08 / 48
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries. "We encourage people to steal stuff," said MCR CEO Tyler Morse, before adding: "Not a ton of stuff."
09 / 48
A mock-up in a hangar at JFK's Airport housed a realistic, life-size representation of what the room areas will look like at the new TWA Hotel when it opens in 2019.
10 / 48
TWA Hotel showed off this mini-bar area as part of a reveal of what its standard rooms will look like at the hotel when it opens in 2019. The retro flight attendant uniforms will not be included.
11 / 48
A full-scale mock-up for the TWA Hotel shows what guests can expect in standard rooms once the property opens in 2019. The rooms will include mid-century furniture and rotary phones.
12 / 48
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will feature refurbish rotary-dial phones and retro-style TWA-branded stationary.
13 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off the blackout shades in the life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
14 / 48
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
15 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
16 / 48
A vintage 1960s-era TWA pilot hat was among the props brought out as the TWA Hotel unveiled the design for its standard rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2019.
17 / 48
Beds at the TWA Hotel will be positioned so that guests can see out the window as they fall asleep or after they wake up.
18 / 48
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be cozy, but they'll feature mid-century aesthetics and nods to its now-defunct namesake airline.
19 / 48
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
20 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse with various test items used in planning the rooms for the TWA Hotel. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
21 / 48
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
22 / 48
TWA-branded items -- like this water glass -- will be stocked in rooms for guests staying at the new TWA Hotel once it opens at New York's JFK Airport in 2019.
23 / 48
Standing in a workshop room at a hanger at New YOrk JFK, MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off some of the numerous pencil designs that were considered for guest rooms.
24 / 48
It didn't look like much from the outside, but this mock-up created a life-size model showing a hallway and standard hotel room planned for the new TWA Hotel.
25 / 48
4/6/18 2:52:07 PM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** The AirTrain passes in front of the old TWA Flight Center terminal, which will be the hotels lobby. The new hotel wings under construction on either side will house the property's 512 guest rooms.
26 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
27 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
28 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
29 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. The terminal's iconic Solari split-flap flight departure boards are being restored, though they will no longer show active flight information.
30 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
31 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
32 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
33 / 48
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
34 / 48
Aging signage from the old TWA Flight Center sits in the terminal building on April 6, 2018. The building is being repurposed as a 200,000-square foot lobby for the TWA Hotel that will open in 2019.
35 / 48
4/6/18 11:30:24 AM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** Looking over the old terminal building, now under reconstruction. It will be the hotel lobby. Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the Popes Room, where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
36 / 48
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
37 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
38 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
39 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018.
40 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
41 / 48
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
42 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
43 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
44 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
45 / 48
Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the 'Popes Room,' where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979.
46 / 48
A look out of the old TWA Flight Center on April 6, 2018, as it is being refurbished to become the TWA Hotel lobby. One wing of the new hotel visible through the terminals glass.
47 / 48
One of two new wings flanking the old TWA Flight Center are seen rising from inside the terminal building on April 16, 2018. The new wings will house 512 guest rooms.
48 / 48
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com