President Trump and Rod Rosenstein.

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was expecting to be removed from his post Monday, days after reports emerged that he suggested wearing a wire while meeting with Donald Trump and possibly invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said Rosenstein was summoned to the White House Monday morning.

Rosenstein did not immediately return a request for comment.

While some Trump allies demanded Rosenstein's removal, the dismissal is likely to generate condemnation from lawmakers who believe the president's real goal is to fire Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

