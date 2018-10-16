WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin both plan to be in Paris for a World War I commemoration next month, but officials said there is no formal meeting scheduled.

"We plan to fly to Paris on November 11," said Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, according to the TASS news agency.

Trump, criticized by lawmakers after his July summit with Putin in Helsinki, is also planning to attend events in Paris that weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the first World War.

While no formal bilateral meeting is planned between Trump and Putin, neither side has ruled out a more informal meeting on the sidelines of the Paris gathering. The two leaders held an impromptu meeting last November on the sidelines of an Asian economic summit in Vietnam.

Trump and Putin also met in Hamburg last year and in Helsinki in July.

The Helsinki session drew a firestorm of criticism after Trump appeared to support Putin's denials over the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by hacking Democrats and pushing fake news.

Trump later backtracked on those comments, saying he supported the American intelligence community. But he said he viewed the Putin meeting as a success, and made clear he would seek another one.

In July, Trump authorized an invitation to Putin to come to Washington this fall for a follow-up. The president later postponed the meeting amid criticism from Republicans about the images of a Trump-Putin conference right before the midterm congressional elections on Nov. 6.

In addition to Armistice Day events on the Champs-Elysees, Trump and Putin also each plan to meet separately with French President Emmanuel Macron during their stay in Paris.

Trump committed to the Paris trip after his plans for a big military parade in Washington, D.C., fell through.

