The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013.
This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015.
A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
United Airlines jets line Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
A United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200 lands at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 rests at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 12, 2016.
Fresh spring foliage bids farewell to a United Express Embraer E170 as it departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
United Express tails line a terminal pier at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
United Airlines jets taxi through Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 - painted in a special Star Alliance livery - lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxis at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxies for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A320 departs Canada's Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
The new Polaris business-class cabin as seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
Chicago's Oak Street Beach and downtown skyline are seen in this undated photo. Chicago is United's busiest hub (by passengers).
Chicago's skyline is seen as a United Airlines jet takes off from Chicago O'Hare on Sept. 19, 2014. In the distance is the Willis (Sears) Tower that's home to United's official headquarters.
An aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline from October 2014. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport is United's second-biggest hub (by passengers).
A United Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off within view of the Houston skyline. Houston Bush Intercontinental is United's second-busiest hub (by passengers).
The Manhattan skyline can be seen from Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
Travelers ride on the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
The iconic roof structure at Denver International Airport, which is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
A new 23-mile electric commuter rail line will link Denver's airport to downtown. Denver is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen with the city of San Francisco behind it. San Francisco is United's fifth-biggest hub (by passengers).
A United Airlines maintenance hangar is seen at San Francisco International, the carrier's fifth biggest hub by passengers.
The distinctive main terminal building of Washington Dulles is seen in October 2014. Dulles is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
Los Angeles International Airport -- and it's iconic LAX sign -- are seen in October 2013. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
An shot of the National Mall and the iconic buildings of Washington, D.C. Washington's Dulles airport is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is seen in December 2016. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
The skyline of central Tokyo. United Airlines count's Tokyo's Narita Airport as one of its hubs.
United Airlines counts Guam as a hub for its major presence in the Pacific and Micronesia. Here, a beach area of Guam is seen in an October 2015 photo.

United has become the latest airline to tweak the way it calls passengers to board its planes.

In a change that’s rolling out to United gates nationwide on Tuesday, the carrier says it’s streamlining its boarding process.

With that, United joins American in Delta in making changes to the boarding call since early 2017.

TODAY IN THE SKY'Nobody is winning' the airline boarding nightmare

At United, gone are the five boarding lines used in the previous process. In is a new two-lane, color-coded process that will handle a staggered boarding call.

The lanes will be numbered “1” and “2.” Beyond that, lane 1 is the “blue” lane while lane 2 is “green.”       

When it’s time to board, United will call pre-boarding that's open to its top-tier “Premier 1K” and “Global Services” frequent-flyers, active military and families with children aged 2 and under. They'll board via lane 1.

This graphic provided by United attempts to explain its new boarding process.
Next comes Group 1, which includes first- and business-class customers plus Platinum- and Gold-level frequent-flyers. Group 1 also boards through lane 1, while Group 2 lines up in lane 2.  

Group 2 boards once the Group 1 queue clears. Who is in Group 2? Silver-level frequent-fliers and certain United credit-card holders and customers who’ve purchased United’s priority access or boarding privileges.

Travelers in Groups 3, 4 and 5 will be asked to remain seated while the first two groups line-up and board.

After Group 1 and Group 2 have boarded, Groups 3 through 5 will board through the green-colored Lane 2. They’ll be called by number, starting with 3 and ending at 5. Group 5 will include most Basic Economy customers.

Members of Group 1 and 2 who are still arriving to the gate area will priority board via the blue-colored Lane 1.

United says it’s implementing the boarding change after “testing a variety of boarding concepts” since last fall. The new system has been in affect at Los Angeles International Airport since February and will now roll out to all United locations beginning Tuesday.

United’s changes hint at the struggle airlines have had in creating a boarding process that doesn't stress out customers. Even with precisely delineated groups and queues, many travelers still feel compelled to stand in line to hold their spot.

Both American and Delta rolled out similar changes in early 2017.

Southwest, of course, has its own type of system since it has no assigned seats. It calls for fliers in its “A” group to line up at their corresponding pillars, which display numbers indicating where passengers where should stand. As the “A” group boards, Southwest repeats the process for the “B” and “C” groups until all passengers have boarded.

That system, enacted in 2007, was meant to address crowding in the gate areas as customers queued up to be first on the plane. The move didn’t eliminate pre-boarding line-ups, but it did add order to the process.

“Airlines now have so many different tiers of boarding groups, between their different levels of elite-status members and their co-branded credit card customers and others," Henry Harteveldt, an airline analyst and founder of San Francisco-based Atmosphere Research, told USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog at the time. “The result is frustration, crowding, unpleasantness and stress. Nobody is winning here.”

TODAY IN THE SKYWould you bid 420,000 miles to see a parked plane? These frequent-fliers did (story continues below)

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Jim Garcia, United Airlines' Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sales, takes question from frequent-fliers in front of the carrier's last Boeing at the UAM Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale takes pictures from underneath United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-flier Adam Johnson of Minneapolis takes pictures of the flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s take part in a champagne toast onboard the last one to fly for United at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-flier James Munn of Minneapolis reclines in 'the best seat on the plane' on a Boeing 747, the last one to ever fly paying passengers for United.
Two of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United are seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Vicky Chiu of Honolulu takes a picture of Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale in front of United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United Airlines frequent-fliers inspect a retired United Boeing 747 at an aircraft 'disassembly' center in Mississippi on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to inspect a normally off-limits service area near the landing gear on one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Champagne in hand, a frequent-flier poses for a photo onboard the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the planes at an 'aircraft disassembly center.' Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to take a look at the belly of one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright (center) shows United frequent-fliers around a retired Boeing 747 at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
The flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United via a blue carpet at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
A United frequent-flier roams the last Boeing 747 to fly for United, looking for photo ops aboard the plane as it sits at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s. Here, UAM CEO Keri Wright thanks attendees for coming.
United had attendees hold up balloons saluting its MileagePlus Exclusives programs prior to the 747-themed dinner in Tupelo, Miss.
A bassinet remains onboard United's last Boeing 747 as the plane awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. It's possible the bassinet could be sold on the second-hand market to another airline.
One of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
A UAM employee holds up a model of a 747 in front of the real ones at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers disembark the last Boeing 747 to fly for United after a champagne toast and a stroll through the cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
The coach cabin of United's final Boeing 747 sits empty as frequent-fliers exit the plane following a special tour at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.

United said customer feedback helped push it to come up with a new system. 

"The boarding process was one of the top areas customers told us they wanted improved,” Sarah Murphy, United’s vice president of Global Operations Strategy, Planning and Design, said in a statement. “We listened to customers and employees as we tested a variety of processes on thousands of flights until we found a better boarding process that results in less time spent waiting in lines, improved communication and a better way to recognize our Premier customers while balancing out the number of passengers in each boarding group.”

One big challenge that could remain for United is how its elite-level frequent-flyers will sort themselves out in the updated process.

When a large number of United’s elite customers are flying on a single flight, it's been a frequent complaint in recent years that it would seem as though half the plane (or more) boarded in the first two groups. Whether elite customers now filter more evenly into the updated boarding groups on such flights remains to be seen. 

Stay tuned …

30 COO AVIATION PHOTOS: The last MD-11 to Dreamlifters to test planes

February's #avgeek photo gallery
Sporting a what almost appears to be a cape, this United Airlines Boeing 737 is seen departing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on a foggy January morning.
The MD-11 to fly regular commercial passenger flights takes off on its last flight ever. Here, it departs Seattle on Jan. 12, 2015, en route to an aircraft 'graveyard' in California.
A heavily modified Boeing 747-400 'Dreamlifter' taxies for takeoff from Everett, Wash, on Jan. 6, 2015.
A Kenya Airways Boeing 737-800 lights up a taxiway at Seattle's Boeing Field on Jan. 8, 2015. The field is near Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Wash.
Pilots from on board the last MD-11 to fly regularly scheduled passenger flights hold up a sign greeting well-wishers and aviation enthusiasts during a stopover in Seattle on Jan. 11, 2015. The jet, formerly owned by KLM, was en route to a California aircraft 'graveyard.'
The last passenger MD-11 jet overshadows a parking designator of the same during a stopover at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 11, 2015. The jet was en route to a aircraft 'graveyard' in California.
American Airlines' first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departs Paine Field in Everett, Wash., on its delivery flight to Dallas on Jan. 23, 2015.
A Delta hangar in Seattle shows support for the Seahawks football team a few days before Super Bowl XLIX.
The city of Los Angeles stretches for miles as seen from a Delta flight on Jan. 27, 2015.
Flight attendant trainees hone their skills in a full-scale Boeing 747-400 training fuselage in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Jan. 28, 2015.
Purple and blue hues from a sunset kiss an engine of an EVA Airways 747-400 over the Pacific on Jan. 30, 2015.
The beautiful scenery of San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area as seen from a United flight on Jan. 31, 2015.
Southwest jets trade places at a rainy Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Jan. 31, 2015.
Honeywell's unique Boeing 757 test bed airplane under the desert sun at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015. The large housing covering it is used to monitor, repair, and swap test engines that the company is producing.
Gone are the economy seats that used to grace this ex-Eastern Airways 757. They've been replaced with testing stations to monitor Honeywell equipment now on board.
Many typically standard passenger features are missing from inside Honeywell's Boeing 757 test bed, such as window and wall covers.
Piping, ducting, and wiring norally hiddden from view from passengers has been removed from the cabin of Honeywell's Boeing 757 test plane, seen here in Phoenix on February 2, 2015.
A next-generation weather radar system, known as intuVue, is installed for testing on board Honeywell's Boeing 757 test plane, seen in Phoenix on Feb. 2, 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on February 2, 2015.
San Antonio's Terminal A ticketing hall is seen largely empty on a Saturday afternoon in February.
Ready for its next passenger, a Royal Laurel Business Class seat sits empty at a gate in Los Angeles on this EVA Airways Boeing 777. (Jan. 27, 2015).
Pilots aboard a Southwest Boeing 737 prepare for an early-morning departure from San Diego on Feb. 7, 2015.
A US Airways Airbus A321 jet climbs out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
Rarely seen in the aviation world, the upper deck of an EVA Airways Boeing 747-400 stands ready for boarding in Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
A flight attendant with EVA Airways carriers a kids meal to a waiting passenger on a Hello Kitty-themed flight on Jan. 29, 2015.
A flight data recording device - also known as a 'black box,' despite the color - rests in a display at the EVA Air training center near Taipei, Taiwan.
A LAN Boeing 787 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 27, 2015.
Etihad's first Boeing 787-9 is delivered from Seattle on Jan. 3, 2015.
Notes of affection and thanks grace the exterior of the world's last passenger MD-11 jet. The jet made a stopover in Seattle en route to an aircraft 'graveyard' in California.
An EVA Air jet in a Hello Kitty paint scheme lands at Taipei-Taoyuan airport on Jan. 29, 2015.
