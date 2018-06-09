Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Michael Che and Colin Jost host "The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards" on Monday.

TV

Tune in: "The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards" airs live from Los Angeles on Monday at 8 EDT/5 PDT on NBC. "Saturday Night Live" castmembers Colin Jost and Michael Che will co-host the award show, with appearances by other "SNL" cast.

FILM

Go to: "The House With a Clock in Its Walls" premieres nationwide Friday. In the film, based on the novel by John Bellairs, a young orphan named Lewis, played by Owen Vaccaro, helps his uncle locate a magical clock. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Chris Pratt stars in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," out on DVD Tuesday.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, is out on Tuesday. In the follow-up to 2015's "Jurassic World," Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) attempt to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano comes to life.

Maniac

STREAMING

Watch: Netflix’s “Maniac” premieres on Friday. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, the series tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. The series also stars Justin Theroux, Gabriel Byrne and Sally Field.

Josh Groban performs onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. His latest album come out on Friday.

MUSIC

Listen: Josh Groban releases his latest album, "Bridges," on Friday. The albums first single, "River," was released in August. The singer and special guest Idina Menzel will go on tour this October in support of the album.

