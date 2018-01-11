WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he always tries to tell the truth, running contrary to the numerous examples of exaggerations, distortions and falsehoods offered by his administration and Trump himself.

"Well, I try. I do try ... and I always want to tell the truth," Trump told ABC News in an interview aired Thursday. "When I can, I tell the truth."

"And," he added, "sometimes it turns out to be where something happens that’s different or there’s a change, but I always like to be truthful."

Opponents, journalists and fact checking organizations beg to differ.

They say Trump distorts, exaggerates and outright lies about any number of issues, from the size of his 2017 inauguration crowd to the alleged threats posed by "caravans" of Central American migrants.

"There are dozens of examples of Trump not 'telling the truth' on social media — including retweets that spread false information from dubious sources," a report this week from FactCheck.org said.

Its examples ranged from Trump's false claims about the birthplace of predecessor Barack Obama to his unfounded claim that the Obama administration had Trump Tower wiretapped in 2016.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that "a lot of people say" that liberal billionaire George Soros is funding the caravan in Mexico – but there is no evidence to support that claim.

At an Oct. 22 campaign rally in Texas, Trump said that a middle class tax was "going to be put in next week, 10 percent tax cut" – even though that would require an act of Congress, and Congress has not been in session ahead of the midterm elections.

On Wednesday, Trump and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, issued a joint statement that "we intend to take swift action on this legislation at the start of the 116th Congress" – which doesn’t begin until January and assumes Republicans still control the House after next week's elections.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman and now a conservative radio talk show host, scoffed at Trump's comments to ABC.

"Every word Trump says here is a lie," Walsh said. "Trump has ZERO relationship with the truth."

Every word Trump says here is a lie. Trump has ZERO relationship with the truth. https://t.co/FWj7pK18yT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 1, 2018

More: Fact check: Trump's false, misleading tweets since he became president

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com