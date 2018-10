SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook says fewer accounts were breached than originally thought in one of the worst security incidents at the giant social network – 30 million instead of 50 million – but attackers made off with sensitive personal information from nearly half of those users such as phone number and email address, recent searches on Facebook, location history and the types of devices people used to access the service.

Hackers got their hands on data from 29 million accounts as part of last month's attack, Facebook disclosed Friday. Facebook originally estimated that 50 million accounts could have been affected but the company didn't know if they had been compromised. Attackers didn’t take any information from about 1 million people whose accounts were affected.

For about half of those whose accounts were broken into - some 14 million people - the hackers accessed extensive personal information such as the last 10 places that Facebook user checked into, their current city and their 15 most recent searches. For the other 15 million, hackers accessed name and contact details, according to Facebook.

Facebook users can check if their data was stolen by visiting the company's Help Center. Facebook says it will advise affected users on how they can protect themselves from suspicious emails and other attempts to exploit the stolen data. Facebook's vice president of product management Guy Rosen said the company hasn't seen any evidence of attackers exploiting the stolen data or that it has been posted on the dark Web.

Third-party apps and Facebook apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp were not compromised, according to Facebook. Hackers were not able to access any private messages but messages received or exchanged by Facebook page administrators may have been exposed.

The latest disclosure, another in a series of security lapses that have shaken public confidence in Facebook, may intensify political heat on the company. An investigation is underway by the Irish Data Protection Commission and Rosen said Facebook is also cooperating with the Federal Trade Commission and other authorities.

The extent of the personal information compromised by attackers delivered a blow to the public relations campaign Facebook has been waging to convince the more than 2 billion people who regularly use the service that it's serious about protecting their personal information.

Things were shaken up at Facebook on Tuesday after it was announced that the co-founders of Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, would be leaving the company after eight years at Instagram, the past six as part of Facebook.

JaysonPhotography / iStock

The culprits behind the massive hack have not been publicly identified. The FBI is actively investigating the hack and asked Facebook not to disclose any information about the potential perpetrators, Rosen said.

"They have asked us not to discuss who may be behind this attack," he said. When they disclosed the breach two weeks ago, Facebook officials said they didn't know who was behind the attacks.

After the accounts were compromised last month, more than 90 million users were forced to log out of their accounts as a security measure.

Facebook says attackers exploited a feature in its code that allowed them to commandeer users' accounts. Those accounts included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his second-in-command, Sheryl Sandberg.

Facebook originally estimated that nearly 50 million accounts were compromised. The attack began on Sept. 14. A spike in traffic triggered an internal investigation two days later. The breach was discovered and fixed two weeks ago.

Facebook said Friday it has "no reason to believe" the attack was related to the November midterm elections.

Facebook breach: today’s update from Facebook is significant now that it is confirmed that the data of millions of users was taken by the perpetrators of the attack. @DPCIreland’s investigation into the breach and Facebook’s compliance with its obligations under #GDPR continues https://t.co/ots8MZV3bt — Data Protection Commission Ireland (@DPCIreland) October 12, 2018

