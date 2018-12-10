Facebook start page

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Facebook Messenger's "unsend" button may finally be nearing a release.

Screenshots shared by Jane Manchun Wong, first spotted by TechCrunch, from the Messenger app for Android reveal that the company is making progress on adding the new feature for all of its users.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone!



Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

Facebook initially announced that it would be adding the "unsend" feature for everyone in April after it was revealed that messages CEO Mark Zuckerberg had sent to other users were removed from the users' inboxes while older messages that those users sent Zuckerberg were still there.

Facebook already allowed users to delete messages in a chat, but those deletions would only be for their end and would not delete the message from the recipient's inbox. Facebook-owned Instagram already has an "unsend" feature in its messages section that will remove the message from both inboxes, even messages from over a year ago.

According to Wong, who has previously found out new Facebook and Instagram features by looking through the apps' respective code, the Messenger "unsend" button seems to only be available for a set period of time after the user sends the message.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

The news of the new feature comes as Facebook deals with yet another round of controversy.

On Friday the company disclosed that 30 million people had their data stolen in last month's hack. While that is an improvement on the 50 million users the company initially thought, the actual details on what was stolen raises more concern. According to the company, the attackers made off with sensitive personal information – such as email addresses, phone numbers and location history – from nearly half of those users that could put them at serious risk.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com