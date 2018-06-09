The hottest stocks on Wall Street are starting to cool.

It's not just trade war fears, rising interest rates and political turbulence at the White House giving shareholders pause. The latest angst involves technology stocks, which have hit a rough patch as investors turn cautious on a key sliver of the market that has produced the biggest gains this year. The recent tech downturn comes amid growing fears that the U.S. government could push for more regulation in fast-growing areas like social media, a business that has come under fire for not weeding out foreign interference on their platforms, including election meddling, and for allegedly stifling free speech of conservative voices.

Just days after the tech industry hit a fresh bull-market high last week and Amazon joined Apple in the elite club of U.S. publicly traded stocks to achieve a market value of $1 trillion, tech stocks are in free fall. The slide coincides with executives of Facebook and Twitter testifying before a Senate panel Wednesday on the topic of foreign interference. This week alone, shares of Twitter have slid more than 12 percent and Facebook has fallen 7.5 percent.

The slide shouldn't be ignored. The influence of tech stocks – which have a sizable 26 percent weighting in the S&P 500 stock index – on the overall market has grown.

"Any time you have well-known CEOs of marquee companies getting grilled on TV, its not good for the companies," says Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. "It can rock the market as a whole."

The FAANG group of stocks, which include Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet, have for the past seven months been Wall Street's most “crowded” trade – a term that describes an investment theme that is attracting the most money and interest from investors, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

And that raises the risk that investors who have gotten used to big gains in these stocks could dump them if the weakness persists, creating broader market pain.

