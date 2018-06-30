Stars are showing up and speaking out at the Families Belong Together marches across the United States, which protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, including Lin-Manuel Miranda who sang during the rally in Washington, D.C.

Alex Brandon, AP

WASHINGTON — "We're here today because there are a lot of parents who can't sing their kids to sleep tonight," Lin-Manuel Miranda told the crowd at Saturday's Families Belong Together rally protesting the Trump administration policy that has separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

"They can't sing their kids lullabies so I'm going to sing a lullaby I wrote," the "Hamilton" creator said before launching into an a capella version of "Dear Theodosia," the musical's ode to the young children of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Halfway through, the crowd had joined in, singing, "We’ll bleed and fight for you, we’ll make it right for you. If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you, we’ll give the world to you. And you’ll blow us all away."

Backstage after his performance, Miranda told USA TODAY that the family separation policy "flies in the face of everything this administration purports to stand for: family values and keeping families together."

He continued, "They’re coming seeking asylum. There’s a poem that says, ‘The woman who puts her child in the water only does it because it’s worse on land.’ And so to treat them with even more monstrousness? We have to fight for who we are as a country."

Families Belong Together immigration rallies draw thousands nationwide Activists shout during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in New York. 01 / 04 Activists shout during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in New York. 01 / 04

Miranda's father Luis, who accompanied him to the event, came to the U.S. in his 20s from Puerto Rico and is now a consultant to the Democratic party, so his family is of one mind on the immigration debate. However, not all Americans are in that situation. What advice does he have for the people who were watching in the crowd or on TV who struggle to discuss the policy with conservative family members who support President Trump's administration and its "zero tolerance" policy without descending into shouting matches?

"You have to say, 'What if this was me? What if this was me separated from you? Or you separated from your parents?' You have to put yourself in the shoes of your fellow humans," he advised. "And if you're unwilling to do that, that should say something to you."

Illegal immigration: Separating the facts from fiction

Miranda, who has two young sons himself, said he was at the rally because "I gotta look my kids in the eye when they’re old enough to understand this, and I want to say I was on the right side of history."

Although the president signed a June 20 executive order ending the separations, followed by a June 27 federal court ruling ordering that children under five be reunited with their parents within 14 days and those older within 30 days, Miranda says it's not enough.

More: Trump administration argues it can detain migrant children and parents together without time limits

"I don't think we're not going to stop marching and protesting until these families are reunited and I don't think they've made any plans for that," he said. "All evidence suggests they haven't. We want transparency and we want to see these families reunited."

After the Justice Department argued Friday that it can detain immigrant families together indefinitely, Miranda says the Families Belong Together movement also wants "absolute humane treatment of those who come seeking asylum. That's one of the promises we export as a country. We need to uphold those values."

More: Families Belong Together march: Emotional speeches from Alicia Keys, more celebrities

More: Families Belong Together march: Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, more stars tweet support

Best signs from Families Belong Together rallies Shane Sanders of Wilmington, Del, (left) and Anna Ogunnaike of Hockessin, Del. listen to speakers as protesters gather at St. Barnabas' Episcopal Church in Milltown, Del. to rally against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration. 01 / 51 Shane Sanders of Wilmington, Del, (left) and Anna Ogunnaike of Hockessin, Del. listen to speakers as protesters gather at St. Barnabas' Episcopal Church in Milltown, Del. to rally against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration. 01 / 51

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com