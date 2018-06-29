America Ferrera, left, and Alicia Keys speak during the protest.

Alex Brandon, AP

WASHINGTON — Their chants echoed through the streets of the nation's capital, at immigration detention centers and at community parks across the U.S.

President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy led tens of thousands to take to the streets Saturday demanding change and that children separated from their families be reunited at once. The "Families Belong Together" rallies — more than 600 rallies in all 50 states — captured headlines and the attention of millions.

But now what? Will the issue and the outrage fade into the background or help lead to a pivotal moment in the debate over immigration in the U.S.?

"I've never seen so many people that so deeply care about immigration. This is unlike anything I've seen. It's just a huge amount of opportunity and we have to ride this wave to making change," said Karthik Ganapathy, a spokesman for MoveOn.org, one of the organizations behind the nationwide rallies.

He said while many were angered seeing young children separated from their parents, a good number are new to the debate over immigration and to the movement fighting Trump's policies, which have been criticized since the start of his campaign for president. Ganapathy said his group has a plan to keep people engaged and the conversation going:

Town halls : During the July 4 recess, activists plan to pressure members of Congress to hold town halls to discuss immigration and force leaders to take a stand when confronted by their constituents.

: During the July 4 recess, activists plan to pressure members of Congress to hold town halls to discuss immigration and force leaders to take a stand when confronted by their constituents. Corporation campaign: Colors of Change, an advocacy organization that helps people of color, will take the lead in urging corporations to take hard stances on this issue.

Colors of Change, an advocacy organization that helps people of color, will take the lead in urging corporations to take hard stances on this issue. Voting: As with all issues, the biggest factor in successfully garnering change is with voting, Ganapathy said. Making immigration a major voting issue in the midterm elections could help sway politicians to break with Trump's policy, he said.

Those at the rallies said they know the march likely won't be enough to lead to meaningful change, but they don't intend to sit idly by without speaking out.

"I’m gonna vote, I’m gonna encourage other people to vote because there’s a lot at stake and it’s important to make sure everyone’s informed," Beth Stewart said while sitting in 90-degree heat listening to speakers at the Washington, D.C., rally.

"I feel that people are waiting for us to be complacent for them to strike again," she said.

Massive protests and rallies — from gun control to women's rights to climate change —have become almost the new normal in recent years. But the question remains whether outrage can translate into action for change.

Students in Parkland, Fla., who saw 17 people die in a Valentine's Day shooting, were the driving force behind the March for Our Lives, a nationwide demonstration in March to end gun violence. Those students have now shifted their gun-control demands into a bus tour across the U.S. to sign young people up to vote in hopes of keeping the conversation going.

But even though their voices have been loud in calling for change,very little has been done, with the exception of a change in Florida's gun laws.

Trump did voice support for some gun restrictions, but almost immediately reversed course.

On immigration, Trump was forced to slightly backtrack on the "zero tolerance" policy that has led to the separation of 2,000 children and parents at the southern border after being hit by criticism in Congress and nationwide as photos, stories and audio surfaced about migrant children being held in cages in immigration centers away from their families.

While immigration is gaining attention, the issue will need to stay at the forefront of debate as the next few weeks are "critical," said Lorella Praeli, the ACLU's director of immigration policy and campaigns.

"There are a number of deadlines facing the Trump administration. The clock is ticking and we are all watching," she said. "Our job is to monitor these agencies and hold them accountable and continue to build pressure."

Praeli said the influx of attention and outrage about these policies has lead to a "movement-building opportunity."

"We have to make sure people know this isn't a five-day fight," she said. "We all have to be in it for the long run, and that's what we're building now."

Since the backlash from separating families, judges have weighed in on the issue, Trump signed an executive order, a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries was upheld in the Supreme Court, and lawmakers failed to pass a bill on immigration.

But, the future is still hazy.

Separated children : A federal judge in California issued a nationwide injunction Tuesday that forbids the Department of Homeland Security from separating any more children from their parents. The order also required officials to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents within 30 days. Now federal immigration authorities are racing the clock to either release or reunite these families. There are limits for the amount of time a child can stay in detention so the Trump administration is weighing whether to release entire families or figure out a way to hold children for longer periods while housed with their parents in centers.

: A federal judge in California issued a nationwide injunction Tuesday that forbids the Department of Homeland Security from separating any more children from their parents. The order also required officials to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents within 30 days. Now federal immigration authorities are racing the clock to either release or reunite these families. There are limits for the amount of time a child can stay in detention so the Trump administration is weighing whether to release entire families or figure out a way to hold children for longer periods while housed with their parents in centers. Executive order : President Trump signed an executive order to end the practice of separating parents from their children after being arrested. But the order did not end the administration's policy of referring all migrants caught illegally crossing the border for criminal prosecution. What has changed is that immigration agents have temporarily stopped charging border crossers if they arrive with children. Customs and Border Protection says it is debating options to figure out a way to continue criminally charging all illegal border crossers while keeping them detained with their children.

: President Trump signed an executive order to end the practice of separating parents from their children after being arrested. But the order did not end the administration's policy of referring all migrants caught illegally crossing the border for criminal prosecution. What has changed is that immigration agents have temporarily stopped charging border crossers if they arrive with children. Customs and Border Protection says it is debating options to figure out a way to continue criminally charging all illegal border crossers while keeping them detained with their children. Congress: Despite repeated calls from the White House and immigration advocacy groups for Congress to step into the fray, both Republican-controlled chambers have been unable to pass any kind of legislation. The latest failure came Wednesday, when a "compromise" bill negotiated between different GOP factions was voted down in the House of Representatives 121-301. The Senate has not taken up any immigration-related bills since February when the chamber failed to pass several bills to protect those young undocumented immigrants who had been protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that was ended by Trump. It's unclear whether any other bills will be taken up over the future of DREAMers and budgeting money for a Trump-proposed wall along the southern border.

Contributing: Alan Gomez, USA TODAY; Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY

