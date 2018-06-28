A serious protest needs some serious signage.

Images from the U.S.-Mexico border of the more than 2,000 migrant children separated from their families have been used to provoke emotion and ignite debate online and in the media.

Now, it'll be taken to streets. Organizers anticipate the Families Belong Together rally protesting the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" legislation to draw 300,000 people to Washington, D.C. Even more will attend hundreds of rallies across the nation.

As seen with highly-attended rallies such as the Women's March, March for Science and the March for Life, authentic, nostalgic and compelling signs can gain national attention.

So, what's behind the sign?

Bonnie Siegler, author of Signs of Resistance: A Visual History of Protest in America, said that sign usage in protests began to shift during the Vietnam War era.

"People started using comedy, irony and parody in a different way," Siegler said. "An art form we still use today."

Marchers used humor and satire to address issues during the Women's March and March for our Lives, such as, "A woman's place is in the resistance" or a picture of a lunchbox with the words, "the only thing teachers should be packing."

People take part in the Women's March took in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

OLIVIA LOPEZ, Democrat and Chronicle

Cheryl Jorgensen-Earp, a professor of communication studies at Lynchburg College in Virginia, said that the use of these rhetorical tools helps humanize the matter.

"I think the language is more measured usually... in these marches," Jorgensen-Earp said. "Even more so if they think they can reach an audience."

Authenticity matters

It's not all fun and puns. Images of crying migrant children could likely be used Saturday on protest signs at the Families Belong Together rally.

"Can they bring these families, and these little children, and put them right smack dab in front of America’s face and say what are you going to do about this?" Jorgensen-Earp said.

It's the type of sobering message that has a lasting effect. Siegler recalls a March for our Lives sign held by a little boy that read, "I thought you were pro-life."

"It was sincere, authentic and honest," she said.

And what is so prolific about the use of signs in protests, Siegler said, is the "true melting pot" in which each individual conveys on their poster the message that is the most significant to them.

"It's really powerful to see everybody with their own message," she said.

Signs help us stand out, but also together

It can also be just as powerful to see everyone stand behind the same message. During the Memphis Sanitation Workers' March in 1968, protesters carried signs reading, "I am a Man."

"You couldn't deny what it was getting across. The multitude made it more powerful," Siegler said.

Oscar Robinson of Memphis raises his fist before a recreation of the famous Ernest Withers "I Am A Man" photograph on April 4, 2018, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

Yalonda M. James, The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal

But, mass-produced signs walk a fine line. Protesters should be wary that repetition can dampen the message if it's not authentic, Jorgensen-Earp said. The civil rights rally cry hit the right tone.

"I am a Man is right on target, that is an image that has lived," she said.

How to make an effective sign

How to best convey your message? Jorgensen-Earp recommends something tight and colorful that directs "a counterargument to an unseen opposition."

A rally poster should speak to ideological opponents — specifically those fighting against their cause.

Nostalgia, too, can be a compelling rhetorical tool as a form of "shorthand" for protests.

Seigler's sign for the Families Belong Together rally will play off the 1967 anti-war poster "War is not healthy for children and other living things."

She'll replace "War" with 'GOP."

To be effective, "seriously think about what matters the most to you," Seigler said.

