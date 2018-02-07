CLEVELAND – Federal authorities arrested a man Sunday who allegedly planned a terrorist-style attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

The FBI said Monday that Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts – also known as Abdur Raheem Rafeeq – was taken into custody Sunday around 10 a.m.

Last week, he allegedly told an undercover agent: "I did tell myself that their holiday is coming up. The Fourth of July. Independence Day. What would hit them in the core? Blow up. Have a bomb. Blow up at the Fourth of July parade."

Authorities say Pitts talked about hitting targets such as St. John's Cathedral and giving remote control cars packed with explosives to the children of military members.

Officials said Pitts was walking around Cleveland last week conducting reconnaissance on where to park a van packed with explosives during the July 4 parade.

On Sunday during his final meeting with the undercover agent, authorities said Pitts expressed allegiance to al-Qaida and discussed his desire to kill military personnel and their families. He also allegedly wanted to conduct a future attack in Philadelphia, a place he previously lived.

The FBI in Cincinnati began investigating Pitts in 2017 after concerns arose amid his alleged statements of violent intentions. In May, he relocated to the Cleveland area where the local FBI office picked up the investigation.

Authorities called some of his Facebook posts “disturbing” with comments urging other Muslims to learn how to shoot guns and throw hand grenades.

Pitts, who is facing a charge of attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization, is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony declined to say whether "Pitts had access, to or could have built, explosives. But he expressed intent and desire."

Pitts, who has an extensive criminal history, is a United States citizen.

Contributing: Cheryl Vari, The Cincinnati Enquirer. Follow WKYC-TV on Twitter: @wkyc

