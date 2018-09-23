A submerged truck sits in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Nichols, S.C., Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Virtually the entire town is flooded and inaccessible except by boat.

Gerald Herbert, AP

This is one fish tale nobody in North Carolina will be bragging about.

Firefighters from the town of Penderlea, in the southeastern part of the state, have been hosing off fish carcasses from Interstate 40 and onto the side of the road to prevent vehicles from skidding while running over them.

The massive storm surge and river flooding from Hurricane Florence brought untold amounts of fish out of their natural habitat, and the receding waters left thousands of them to die on some of the state’s roadways.

“Well, we can add 'washing fish off of the interstate' to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience!’’ the Penderlea Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, along with video and photos of the dead fish on the road and a crew using power-washing equipment.

The posting drew more than 1,200 comments, with some warning of the terrible stench the fish remains would create, and others remarking on the feast awaiting birds of prey.

The fire department responded, “This was done for the safety of motorists since some of the fish were actually quite large and could be dangerous if hit, or if swerved around.

“Be sure to keep your windows closed and air on circulate, we will be!”

Besides causing 43 human deaths in the Carolinas, Hurricane Florence has had a catastrophic impact on livestock. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture estimated 3.4 million chickens and turkeys and 5,500 hogs had drowned, and the numbers are likely to climb.

