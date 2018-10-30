Gunshot wounds send more than 8,300 children and teenagers to emergency rooms every year, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University medical school.

Researchers analyzed 75,086 gunshot wound cases of children under the age of 18 who arrived at an ER between 2006 and 2014 in what authors say is the first nationally representative study of its kind.

In a letter published in JAMA Pediatrics, authors found the most common reasons for gun injuries included assault or being shot on purpose (49 percent), unintentional injuries (38.7 percent) and suicides (2 percent). Boys were five times more likely to end up in the ER with a gun-related injury compared to females, and those ages 15-17 were most at risk. Six percent of the children in the study died from their injuries.

Author Faiz Gani, a research fellow in the Johns Hopkins Surgery Center for Outcomes Research, also stressed the financial consequences associated with these injuries and deaths. Average costs were $2,445 per ER visits and $44,966 if the child was admitted to the hospital, equaling about $270 million annually.

"Unfortunately, these numbers are likely the tip of the iceberg as we were unable to account for subsequent costs for long-term therapy/rehabilitation or expenses associated with lost work for the parents," Gani said in a statement.

