The Harley-Davidson 2017 Road King Special is one of the bikes being recalled for an oil-line issue.

Harley-Davidson said Tuesday it’s recalling about 238,300 motorcycles, worldwide, for a clutch problem — the fourth recall for a clutch issue in five years.

The voluntary safety recall includes all model-year 2017 and 2018 Touring, Trike and CVO Touring models, as well as some 2017 Softails.

Harley says the recall will cost it about $35 million in the current fiscal quarter.

“We, along with our dealers, are committed to addressing this issue. The safety of our riders is our highest priority,” Chief Financial Officer John Olin said during a conference call with analysts.

Separately Tuesday, Harley said its U.S. motorcycle sales continued to fall in its most recent quarter, but overall profit jumped.

In 2016, Harley recalled more than 27,000 bikes, approximately 14 models, for a problem with a clutch master cylinder.

A year earlier, the company recalled nearly 46,000 of certain 2014 and 2015 Electra Glide, Street Glide, Ultra Limited, Road Glide and Road King bikes. There were 27 crashes, and four minor injuries, associated with that clutch problem, according to news reports then.

In 2013, Harley recalled approximately 25,000 motorcycles for a clutch related problem.

