If you've been in the market for a smart robot vacuum or you've been meaning to finally organize your charging cables or your entertainment center, today's Amazon deals might be right up your alley. We found some impressive discounts on great products that can make your life easier and more enjoyable. And we don't just look at the discount to signify a good deal. We look for sales on the best products we've tested first, so we can be totally certain you'll love what you buy AND the discount you'll get. If we haven't tested it, we make sure to thoroughly research the product, by combing over user and professional reviews and price histories to get a complete picture of the quality.

These are the five best deals we found today:

1. A smart robot vacuum that respects your boundaries

This is the deepest discount we've ever seen for this smart robot vacuum.

Robot vacuums are super helpful if you want a tidy home but don't want to vacuum daily. While the Neato Botvac D7 wasn't the #1 best robot vacuum we've ever tested, it did impress us enough to earn an Editors' Choice award. Why? The D7, which is also smart and works with Alexa, has the ability to follow virtual boundaries. Others require you to stick unsightly barrier lines to the floor, but with this one, you can tell the robot vacuum where it can and can't go right from your phone. Right now, it's massively discounted form its usual $800, marking the lowest price we've ever seen by nearly $200. And for an extra $20, you can get an Echo Dot too. It's the second-gen. Dot, which doesn't sound that great. But if you want to try out a smart speaker or add it to a less-used room, this is a great deal.

2. A single charging cable for all your devices

One cable to charge them all.

I'm willing to bet that you've got an assortment of devices that require different cables to charge. Perhaps you have an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch, and a Samsung tablet. You need three different cables to charge them, and when you're home that's totally fine. But if you're out or traveling, you don't want to cart around all those different cables, do you?

Anker came up with a simple solution (and yes, other brands do this too, but Anker's cables rock). This micro USB cable, now only available in white, has adapters to turn it into a Lightning or a USB-C cable, and it's only $11 with the coupon code "ANKER846." It's arguably not the fastest charging cable, but for this price it's definitely handy to have around.

Get the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable for $11.24 (Save 25%) with the code "ANKER846"

3. A power strip with USB ports built right in

Charge your phone without having to scramble for an open outlet on this power strip.

Power strips are so necessary these days, but when you've got more than one of those massive plugs, it can be downright impossible to get them all on the same strip. This one from Anker aims to ease that struggle. Half of its 12 outlets run down the center for the normal-sized plugs, and the other half are space out across either side so there's room for everything. It even has three PowerIQ USB charging ports for a total of 15 ways to plug your devices in, and right now you can get it for its lowest price with the code "ANKERPS2."

Get the Anker PowerPort Power Strip for $26.99 (Save $8) with the code "ANKERPS2"

4. The Instant Pot everyone's obsessed with

Give it a shot. You'll be surprised how quickly you become obsessed.

If you enjoy cooking at home, but hate spending so much time in front of the stove, you should try a pressure cooker. It lets you make everything from rice to yogurt to cake to soup and more with less effort than traditional methods. Right now, you can get the 6- and 8-quart models for a decent discount. In fact, the 8-quart version is $50 off, matching the best price we've seen outside of Black Friday. The 6-quart model is perfect for most households, but anyone with a big family or an obsession with meal prepping might do better with the larger 8-quart. We've tested all the best pressure cookers and found that the Instant Pot is one of the top performers (the Crock-Pot is nearly identical and cheaper if you don't care about brand names).

5. The aspirational cookware you've always wanted

This skillet is so amazing it's worth the price, but the discount makes it even better.

If you enjoy cooking, you've probably heard talk of the incredible quality of All-Clad cookware. We recently tested all the best stainless steel frying pans to see which really was the highest quality, and All-Clad took the top honors. Between the flared sides and wide cooking surface, this skillet makes it easy to cook anything and everything like you're Gordon Ramsay himself. This 12-inch frying pan typically costs $120, but right now it's more than 30% off, marking the lowest price we've ever seen. So if you've wanted to own All-Clad cookware, this is the perfect time to start your collection.

Get the All-Clad 12-Inch Stainless Steel Fry Pan for $78.40 (Save $41.55)

