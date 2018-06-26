WASHINGTON — The House will vote Wednesday on an immigration bill that House Republican leaders said will keep migrant families from being separated as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We make it extremely clear that we want to keep families together and secure our border and enforce our law," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Tuesday at a weekly news conference.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since the Trump administration announced in April that it would impose a "zero tolerance" policy on anyone crossing the border illegally.

Photos of children in cage-like detention centers has sparked public outrage, prompting President Trump to issue an executive order last week stopping the family separations. However, it's not clear what will happen to the 2,000-plus children who have already been taken from their parents. Adding to the confusion: a court ruling says that children cannot be detained for more than 20 days, which means they would still have to be removed from their parents even if they stay together initially.

Ryan and other GOP leaders gave few details of the latest version of their bill, which is an attempt to find compromise between immigration hardliners and moderates in their party. Democrats have been united against the legislation.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said the bill would fund Trump's border wall, provide "real border security" and strengthen immigration enforcement inside the U.S.

Previous versions of the bill have included more than $23 billion to build the wall, a pathway to citizenship for about 1.8 million young immigrants brought to the United States as children, stepped up enforcement of immigration laws inside the United States, and changes to the visa system that would decrease the number of people allowed to immigrate legally to the United States. The bill also would include a provision to keep families together — likely by waiving the 20-day limit for children to be in detention.

Ryan could not say for sure if he has the votes among his GOP colleagues to pass the bill. Immigration reform has long proved to be an elusive goal for Congress, and it is even more difficult in an election year.

"Getting those last 20 or 30 votes are always the hardest," he said. "I think what we have here is the seeds of consensus."

GOP leaders failed to get enough Republican votes to pass a more conservative immigration bill last week.

If the latest bill fails to pass Wednesday, the House is expected to take up a narrow bill that would deal only with the immediate crisis of keeping migrant families together.

"We want to get through Wednesday, and lean into that vote," Ryan said. "If that doesn't succeed, then we'll cross that bridge."

Democrats support efforts to keep families together and to offer a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. However, they don't want those provisions tied to building a border wall and reducing legal immigration.



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com