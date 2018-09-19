Everyone makes mistakes, even those who paint giant wide-body jumbo jets.

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airlines shared a spelling error on social media Wednesday that shows a misspelling of their name on the side of their Boeing 777-367 aircraft.

There was no "F" in the carrier's name, leaving it spelled on the side of the fuselage as "CATHAY PACIIC."

"Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!" the airline shared on Twitter with photos of the spelling flop.

It was not immediately clear whether the mistake was Cathay Pacific's or of the maintenance and engineering company that handled the paint job, according to The South China Morning Post.

Cathay Pacific, of course, is a long-haul giant that's also regarded as one of the top airlines in the world for customer service.

Cathay Pacific was ranked No. 6 in the annual 2018 World Airline Awards published by Skytrax. It has also been steadily increasing their flights to the United States. Seattle became their 8th U.S. destination in July.

And, earlier this month, Cathay Pacific launched a new 8,154-mile flight between Hong Kong and Washington Dulles that's one of the world's 15 longest airline routes. It's also the longest route offered from either Washington Dulles or Hong Kong.

