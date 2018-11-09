Last update: 5:20 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Next update: Tuesday, by 11 p.m. EDT.

The first flight cancellations for Hurricane Florence have begun as the storm continues to track toward the Carolina coast.

Already, more than 90 flights have been pre-emptively canceled for Wednesday and another 66 for Thursday, FlightAware.com reported at 4:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Many of those came at airports along the coast, where some airports announced plans to reduce or halt flight operations ahead of Florence’s expected landfall.

However, the cancellation tally was likely to soar much higher as airlines begin to prepare for Florence’s arrival.

For now, North Carolina’s Pitt-Greenville Airport was among the first to say schedules would be reduced. Officials told WNCT-TV that flights there would end by midmorning. In South Carolina, officials at Charleston International – the busiest on the coast of the Carolinas – said that airport might suspend flights by late Wednesday.

Airport CEO Paul Campbell put the likelihood at about 75 percent, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos (story continues below)

May's #avgeek photo gallery

In New Bern, North Carolina, the city’s Coastal Carolina Airport said via Facebook that Wednesday flights would be reduced and that no flights would operate on Thursday or Friday.

Similar reports were coming in from other airports along the Carolina coast.

So far, the pre-emptive cancellations for Wednesday and Thursday were spread across a number of carriers, including American, Southwest, United and Frontier.

For Wednesday, more than 35 combined arrivals and departures had been canceled at Charlotte, a major hub for American. Many of those were to smaller coastal airports where schedules were already being reduced.

Southwest had canceled 14 flights on Wednesday and another nine for Thursday, FlightAware counted as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Southwest did not immediately say which airports were affected, though destinations such as Charleston and Charlotte were among those likely to be affected.

Travelers should expect airlines to begin cancelling large blocks of flights, with more announcements coming either late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: Antonovs to Boeing 747s

#avgeek photo gallery: 33 cool aviation pics, from Antonovs to 747s

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com