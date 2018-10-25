Ice-T was arrested Wednesday on charges he evaded the toll at the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey, authorities and reports said.

The 60-year-old rapper and actor, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was going through the E-ZPass at about 6:56 a.m., a Port Authority Police spokeswoman said.

Marrow was pulled over after he failed to pay the toll and was issued a summons for not having plates and registration, authorities said.

The “Law & Order: SVU” actor also faces theft-of-services charges, the spokeswoman said. He was released on his own recognizance.

Hours after he was released, Ice-T joked about his own arrest.

"I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol," he said in a tweet Wednesday.

I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com